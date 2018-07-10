FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
July 10, 2018 / 10:07 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most markets rise; Singapore adds nearly 1.5 pct

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    * Thailand climbs for third session
    * Vietnam falls for second session

    By Karthika Suresh Namboothiri
    July 10 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets
extended gains on Tuesday, after hopes of upbeat earnings helped
Wall Street post solid gains overnight, fanning optimism through
broader Asia.
    "We are pretty much having a relief rally after the trade
tariffs were implemented last week. I think we are seeing some
short-covering or portfolio re-positioning as investors prepare
for the upcoming slew of results announcements," said Liu
Jinshu, director of research at NRA Capital in Singapore.
    "As macroeconomic data has been robust, such as the U.S.
Manufacturing PMI, there is the potential of earnings being
generally better in 2Q 2018."
    Asian shares outside Japan climbed before
reversing course, as anxieties about the Sino-U.S. trade war
recast their long shadow over investor sentiment.

    Singapore shares rose 1.4 percent, extending gains
into a second session and posting their two-week closing high.
Bankers DBS Group Holdings climbed 2.3 percent and
Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp rose 2.2 percent.
    Indonesian shares climbed for a second straight
session and closed 1.3 percent higher, helped by material
stocks. Paper products maker Indah Kiat Pulp was up
6.1 percent, while Unilever Indonesia ended 1.6
percent higher.
    Philippine shares added 0.7 percent, boosted by
financials. Bank of the Philippine Islands and Ayala
Corp rose 2.3 percent and 2 percent, respectively.
    Meanwhile, data showed trade deficit widened in May to a
five-month high as exports fell while imports continued to grow
at a slower annual pace.
    Thailand shares rose for a third straight session
and closed 1.3 percent higher, with energy stocks at the helm.
    Gas supplier PTT Public Co Ltd gained 3.7 percent,
boosted by higher oil prices on escalating concerns about
potential supply shortages.
    Malaysian shares ended 0.9 percent higher. Sime
Darby Bhd and telecommunication company Maxis Bhd
 gained about 2.5 percent each. 
    Vietnam shares slipped for a second consecutive
session, dragged by real estate stocks. Vingroup Joint Stock Co
 shed 1.9 percent.     
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
    
 Change on the day                           
 Market             Current  Previous close  Pct Move
 Singapore          3274.83  3228.82         1.42
 Bangkok            1643.6   1622.96         1.27
 Manila             7233.29  7186.62         0.65
 Jakarta            5881.76  5807.375        1.28
 Kuala Lumpur       1687.13  1672.63         0.87
 Ho Chi Minh        911.12   915.12          -0.44
                                             
 Change on year                              
 Market             Current  End 2017        Pct Move
 Singapore          3274.83  3402.92         -3.76
 Bangkok            1643.6   1753.71         -6.28
 Manila             7233.29  8558.42         -15.48
 Jakarta            5881.76  6355.654        -7.46
 Kuala Lumpur       1687.13  1796.81         -6.10
 Ho Chi Minh        911.12   984.24          -7.43
 
 (Reporting by Karthika Suresh Namboothiri; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.