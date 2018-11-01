SE Asia Stocks-Most markets rise; Singapore hits over 1-week high

* Singapore leads gains, rises up to 1.3 pct * Thailand Oct headline CPI up 1.23 pct y/y * Philippine stock market closed for holiday By Shanima A Nov 1 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets started the month on a positive note on Thursday after a brutal October, with Singapore leading the gains on the back of financials. Broader Asian markets also rose, as bruised investor sentiment got some relief from another robust Wall Street session. "Last month was quite bad, and I think there are bargains, a lot of investors will be looking at buying," said Joel Ng , an analyst with KGI Securities. Singapore's FTSE Straits Times index rose as much as 1.3 percent to a more than one-week high. Financials dominated the gains with lender Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd climbing 4.4 percent to a near four-week high on record quarterly profit. Meanwhile, Indonesian shares rose ahead of October inflation data. The annual inflation rate likely picked up last month, but remained within the central bank's target range, a Reuters poll showed. Banking stocks were the top gainers with Bank Central Asia Tbk PT rising 1.7 percent and Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk PT climbing 4 percent to a more than 11-week high. An index of the country's 45 most liquid stocks rose 1.2 percent. Thai shares rose slightly after data showed annual headline consumer price index rose 1.23 percent in October, slightly below the 1.30 percent rise forecast in a Reuters poll. Meanwhile, Malaysian shares slipped as much as 0.4 percent after three sessions of gains in a row. Malayan Banking Bhd, the country's biggest bank by market value, shed as much as 1.1 percent and was among the top drags on the main index. The Philippine market was closed for a national holiday. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AS AT 0403 GMT Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3053.78 3018.8 1.16 Bangkok 1671.21 1669.09 0.13 Jakarta 5858.479 5831.65 0.46 Kuala Lumpur 1706.49 1709.27 -0.16 Ho Chi Minh 913.4 914.76 -0.15 Change on year Market Current End 2017 Pct Move Singapore 3053.78 3402.92 -10.26 Bangkok 1671.21 1753.71 -4.70 Jakarta 5858.479 6355.654 -7.82 Kuala Lumpur 1706.49 1796.81 -5.03 Ho Chi Minh 913.4 984.24 -7.20 (Reporting by xxxx; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)