November 1, 2018

SE Asia Stocks-Most markets rise; Singapore hits over 1-week high

    * Singapore leads gains, rises up to 1.3 pct 
    * Thailand Oct headline CPI up 1.23 pct y/y
    * Philippine stock market closed for holiday

    Nov 1 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets started
the month on a positive note on Thursday after a brutal October,
with Singapore leading the gains on the back of financials.
    Broader Asian markets also rose, as bruised investor
sentiment got some relief from another robust Wall Street
session.
    "Last month was quite bad, and I think there are bargains, a
lot of investors will be looking at buying," said Joel Ng , an
analyst with KGI Securities. 
    Singapore's FTSE Straits Times index rose as much as
1.3 percent to a more than one-week high. Financials dominated
the gains with lender Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd
climbing 4.4 percent to a near four-week high on record
quarterly profit.
    Meanwhile, Indonesian shares rose ahead of October 
inflation data.
    The annual inflation rate likely picked up last month, but
remained within the central bank's target range, a Reuters poll
showed.    
    Banking stocks were the top gainers with Bank Central Asia
Tbk PT rising 1.7 percent and Bank Mandiri (Persero)
Tbk PT climbing 4 percent to a more than 11-week high.
    An index of the country's 45 most liquid stocks
rose 1.2 percent.
    Thai shares rose slightly after data showed annual
headline consumer price index rose 1.23 percent in October,
slightly below the 1.30 percent rise forecast in a Reuters poll.

    Meanwhile, Malaysian shares slipped as much as 0.4
percent after three sessions of gains in a row.
    Malayan Banking Bhd, the country's biggest bank by
market value, shed as much as 1.1 percent and was among the top
drags on the main index. 
    The Philippine market was closed for a national
holiday.
    
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AS AT 0403 GMT
    
  Market           Current       Previous close  Pct Move
  Singapore        3053.78       3018.8          1.16
  Bangkok          1671.21       1669.09         0.13
  Jakarta          5858.479      5831.65         0.46
  Kuala Lumpur     1706.49       1709.27         -0.16
  Ho Chi Minh      913.4         914.76          -0.15
                                                 
  Change on year                                 
  Market           Current       End 2017        Pct Move
  Singapore        3053.78       3402.92         -10.26
  Bangkok          1671.21       1753.71         -4.70
  Jakarta          5858.479      6355.654        -7.82
  Kuala Lumpur     1706.49       1796.81         -5.03
  Ho Chi Minh      913.4         984.24          -7.20
 
