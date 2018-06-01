FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 1, 2018 / 10:35 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most markets rise; Vietnam gains over 2 pct

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Philippines rises 1.8 pct, Malaysia adds nearly 1 pct
    * Vietnam gains 3 pct for week, Philippines down 0.2 pct
    * Indonesia closed for local holiday

    By Mensholong Lepcha
    June 1 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian markets rose in thin
trading on Friday, with Vietnam gaining 2.2 percent and
the Philippines climbing 1.8 percent, as investors hunted
for bargains following last month's fall.
    In Vietnam, industrials were among the top gainers as
factories saw record growth in new export orders last month.

    Vietjet Aviation climbed nearly 7 percent, while
Vietcombank rose 5.4 percent.
    For the week, Vietnam shares gained 3 percent, snapping two
straight weekly falls. 
    In the Philippines, real estate and consumer stocks led the
gains, with SM Investments Corp up 4.4 percent and Ayala
Land rising 1.9 percent.
    "It's really more of a technical rebound today, as the index
broke 7,500 a couple of days ago because of concerns on Italy
and local inflation," said Jose Vistan, research head at AB
Capital Securities.
    Investors also took heart from China A-shares' long-awaited
inclusion in MSCI's benchmark market indexes, a step that is
expected to boost foreign inflows in the coming
months.
    For the week, Philippine shares declined 0.2 percent in
their third straight weekly drop.      
    Malaysian shares rose nearly 1 percent, extending
gains into a second session, buoyed by financials. Malayan
Banking rose about 4 percent.
    Thai shares declined with oil and gas producer PTT
 shedding 1.4 percent. The index fell 1.2 percent this
week, in its fourth straight weekly drop.
    Thailand's annual headline inflation in May rose to its
highest in 16 months, but well within the central bank's target
range of 1-4 percent.
    Singapore shares were little changed, but posted
their third straight weekly decline. 
    Indonesian financial markets were closed for a local
holiday.
           
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on the day                            
                    Current   Previous Close  Pct Move
 Singapore          3427.51   3428.18         -0.02
 Bangkok            1719.82   1726.97         -0.41
 Manila             7630.26   7497.17         1.78
 Kuala Lumpur       1756.38   1740.62         0.91
 Ho Chi Minh        992.87    971.25          2.23
                                              
 Change on year                               
 Market             Current   End 2017        Pct Move
 Singapore          3427.51   3402.92         0.72
 Bangkok            1719.82   1753.71         -1.93
 Manila             7630.26   8558.42         -10.84
 Kuala Lumpur       1756.38   1796.81         -2.25
 Ho Chi Minh        992.87    984.24          0.88
 
 (Reporting by Mensholong Lepcha; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
