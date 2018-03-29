FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 29, 2018 / 5:02 AM / in 12 hours

SE Asia Stocks-Most markets slip ahead of long weekend

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Singapore gains up to 1 pct, set to close month lower
    * Indonesia, Thailand fall for second straight session
    * Vietnam drops after three straight sessions of gains

    By Syed Saif Hussain Naqvi
    March 29 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets
slipped on Thursday in thin trade ahead of a long weekend, while
Singapore shares rose up to 1 percent on the back of gains in
financials.
    Singapore's FTSE Straits Times Index rose as much as
1.1 percent, but was set to end the month lower by 3 percent, in
what could be its biggest monthly drop since January 2016.
    Financials were the top gainers on robust bank lending data
for last month. Total bank lending in February rose 3.8 percent
from a year earlier and 0.1 percent from a month earlier.

    DBS Group Holdings, United Overseas Bank
 and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp climbed
0.3 percent to 1.6 percent.
    Indonesian shares were down marginally after the
previous session's 1.1 percent drop. Financials were among the
top losers with Bank Central Asia shedding nearly 2
percent to a three-week low.
    Thai shares dropped for a second straight session,
hurt by losses in industrial and energy stocks.
    PTT Pcl declined as much as 1.43 percent, while
Airports of Thailand fell 1.85 percent to a three-month
low. 
    Vietnam shares fell after three consecutive sessions
of gains with all but real estate and information technology
stocks in the red. 
    Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Investment and Development
of Vietnam was the biggest drag with a drop of up to
1.35 percent.
    The Philippine market is closed on Thursday and Friday for
holidays. Markets in Singapore and Indonesia will be closed on
Friday for holidays.    
   
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: 0430 GMT
  STOCK MARKETS                                    
  Market          Current      Previous    Pct Move
                               close       
  Singapore       3410.65      3382.78     0.82
  Bangkok         1776.46      1784.99     -0.48
  Jakarta         6134.728     6140.837    -0.10
  Kuala Lumpur    1856.07      1856.39     -0.02
 Ho Chi Minh      1169.03      1172.24     -0.27
                                           
  Change so far                            
 in 2018                                   
  Market          Current      End 2017    Pct Move
  Singapore       3410.65      3402.92     0.23
  Bangkok         1776.46      1753.71     1.30
  Jakarta         6134.728     6355.654    -3.48
  Kuala Lumpur    1856.07      1796.81     3.30
  Ho Chi Minh     1169.03      984.24      18.77
 

 (Reporting by Syed Saif Hussain Naqvi; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
