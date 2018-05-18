SE Asia Stocks-Most markets slip as investors focus on US-China trade talks

* Indonesia rises up to 0.5 pct, Malaysia climbs 0.4 pct * DBS says Malaysia may benefit from fuel subsidy By Susan Mathew May 18 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets slipped on Friday as investors kept a watchful eye on Sino-U.S. trade negotiations. Wall Street ended slightly lower on Thursday as investors grappled with U.S.-China trade tensions after U.S. President Donald Trump said that China "has become very spoiled on trade". But helping ease some of the tension, Beijing has offered Trump a package of proposed purchases of American goods and other measures aimed at reducing the U.S. trade deficit with China by some $200 billion a year, U.S. officials familiar with the proposal said. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 0.1 percent higher. In Southeast Asia, Philippine stocks declined 0.5 percent, hurt by industrials and financials, while Singapore shares were down for a fourth session in five with financials being the top losers. Indonesian shares rose as much as 0.5 percent after the central bank raised interest rates late on Thursday, in an attempt to curb capital outflows and support the rupiah which is wallowing at a more than 2-1/2-year low. Rising oil prices and U.S. bond yields amid the Federal Reserve's posited rate hike pace forced Bank Indonesia (BI) to raise the benchmark rate, by 25 basis points to 4.5 percent, for the first time since November 2014. "BI also gave a hawkish tone signalling further rate hike is possible, but by next month we will have a new BI governor, so investors may not be willing to price in this hawkish tone yet," Trimegah Securities said in a note. Unilever Indonesia and Bank Mandiri were biggest boosts with a gain of 1.4 percent each. Malaysia shares climbed up to 0.4 percent with consumer stock Genting Malaysia rising 2.9 percent and Petronas Gas gaining 1.5 percent. The new government had promised the reintroduction of fuel subsidies, which along with the removal of the Goods and Service tax had made investors worry that fiscal deficit could widen. However, DBS said in a note that domestic sentiment remains positive of the fuel tax re-introduction which places Malaysia in a better position than its peers to weather the current market. "Until more details become available (on the new government's fiscal and monetary policy), rising energy prices is considered positive for this net oil exporter amidst confidence that growth will hold up above 5 percent this year," DBS said. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: CHANGE AT 0419 GMT Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3522.62 3536.76 -0.40 Bangkok 1747.8 1751.2 -0.19 Manila 7659.51 7694.12 -0.45 Jakarta 5833.79 5815.92 0.31 Kuala Lumpur 1859.24 1854.44 0.26 Ho Chi Minh 1027.4 1030.64 -0.31 Change on year Market Current End 2017 Pct Move Singapore 3522.62 3402.92 3.52 Bangkok 1747.8 1753.71 -0.34 Manila 7659.51 8558.42 -10.50 Jakarta 5833.79 6355.654 -8.21 Kuala Lumpur 1859.24 1796.81 3.47 Ho Chi Minh 1027.4 984.24 4.39 (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; additional reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)