SE Asia Stocks-Most markets subdued; Philippines, Singapore extend falls

* Asia stocks fall to lowest in 17 months * Thailand rises after 5 sessions of falls By Niyati Shetty Oct 9 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets were subdued on Tuesday, tracking weakness in broader Asia as China allowed its currency to slip past a psychological bulwark amid sharp losses in domestic share markets. The International Monetary Fund added to concerns about trade war risks by cutting forecasts of global growth for both this year and next, including downgrades to the outlook for the United States, China and Europe. Also weighing on sentiment were escalating trade frictions between the world's top two economies, with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Chinese Foreign Minister and State Councillor Wang Yi airing their grievances in the open during a brief visit to Beijing by Washington's top diplomat. Meanwhile, yields on 10-year U.S. Treasury bonds remained strong, hitting a fresh seven-year top on Tuesday, as bullish comments on the U.S. economy by the Federal Reserve stoked concerns of faster-than-expected interest rate hikes. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan declined to a near 17-month low. Philippine shares extended falls into a fourth session and hit their lowest in more than three months, dragged by industrials and financials. Conglomerate Ayala Corp declined 2.2 percent, while Aboitiz Equity Ventures fell 3.8 percent. Singapore shares extended losses into a fourth session, with Thai Beverage PCL shedding 2.9 percent and Hongkong Land Holdings declining 0.6 percent. Among gainers, Thai shares edged higher after five straight sessions of falls, helped by energy stocks. PTT Exploration and Production advanced 2.1 percent. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: AS AT 0407 GMT Market Current Previous Pct Move Close Singapore 3170.87 3181.45 -0.33 Bangkok 1700.95 1696.22 0.28 Manila 7016.84 7050.82 -0.48 Jakarta 5762.68 5761.073 0.03 Kuala Lumpur 1775.12 1775.75 -0.04 Ho Chi Minh 1001.03 996.12 0.49 Change on year Market Current End 2017 Pct Move Singapore 3170.87 3402.92 -6.82 Bangkok 1700.95 1753.71 -3.01 Manila 7016.84 8558.42 -18.01 Jakarta 5762.68 6355.654 -9.33 Kuala Lumpur 1775.12 1796.81 -1.21 Ho Chi Minh 1001.03 984.24 1.71 (Reporting by Niyati Shetty in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)