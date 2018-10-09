FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 9, 2018 / 4:18 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most markets subdued; Philippines, Singapore extend falls

Niyati Shetty

3 Min Read

    * Asia stocks fall to lowest in 17 months
    * Thailand rises after 5 sessions of falls 

    By Niyati Shetty
    Oct 9 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets were
subdued on Tuesday, tracking weakness in broader Asia as China
allowed its currency to slip past a psychological bulwark amid
sharp losses in domestic share markets.
    The International Monetary Fund added to concerns about
trade war risks by cutting forecasts of global growth for both
this year and next, including downgrades to the outlook for the
United States, China and Europe.
    Also weighing on sentiment were escalating trade frictions
between the world's top two economies, with U.S. Secretary of
State Mike Pompeo and Chinese Foreign Minister and State
Councillor Wang Yi airing their grievances in the open during a
brief visit to Beijing by Washington's top diplomat.
 
    Meanwhile, yields on 10-year U.S. Treasury bonds remained
strong, hitting a fresh seven-year top on Tuesday, as bullish
comments on the U.S. economy by the Federal Reserve stoked
concerns of faster-than-expected interest rate hikes. 
    MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
 declined to a near 17-month low.    
    Philippine shares extended falls into a fourth
session and hit their lowest in more than three months, dragged
by industrials and financials. 
    Conglomerate Ayala Corp declined 2.2 percent, while
Aboitiz Equity Ventures fell 3.8 percent.
    Singapore shares extended losses into a fourth
session, with Thai Beverage PCL shedding 2.9 percent
and Hongkong Land Holdings declining 0.6 percent. 
    Among gainers, Thai shares edged higher after five
straight sessions of falls, helped by energy stocks. 
    PTT Exploration and Production advanced 2.1
percent.
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: AS AT 0407 GMT
    
  Market           Current       Previous     Pct Move
                                 Close        
  Singapore        3170.87       3181.45      -0.33
  Bangkok          1700.95       1696.22      0.28
  Manila           7016.84       7050.82      -0.48
  Jakarta          5762.68       5761.073     0.03
  Kuala Lumpur     1775.12       1775.75      -0.04
  Ho Chi Minh      1001.03       996.12       0.49
                                              
  Change on year                              
  Market           Current       End 2017     Pct Move
  Singapore        3170.87       3402.92      -6.82
  Bangkok          1700.95       1753.71      -3.01
  Manila           7016.84       8558.42      -18.01
  Jakarta          5762.68       6355.654     -9.33
  Kuala Lumpur     1775.12       1796.81      -1.21
  Ho Chi Minh      1001.03       984.24       1.71
 
 (Reporting by Niyati Shetty in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)
