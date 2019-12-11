Financials
December 11, 2019 / 4:57 AM / Updated 16 minutes ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most markets tepid ahead of looming tariff deadline

Arundhati Dutta

4 Min Read

    * Washington and Beijing may delay Dec. 15 tariffs - WSJ
    * Thai index set to fall for 10th straight session
    * Singapore up on blue chips

    By Arundhati Dutta
    Dec 11 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets were
subdued on Wednesday, ahead of a looming tariff deadline,
despite a report that cited trade negotiators are laying the
groundwork to delay fresh U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports. 
    Officials in Beijing and Washington have signalled that Dec.
15 is not the final date for reaching a so-called "phase-one"
deal, according to a Wall Street Journal report, even though
that is the date U.S. President Donald Trump has set for tariffs
to increase on $165 billion of Chinese goods.
    Faced with often conflicting reports, investors have begun
to suspect that even if U.S. tariffs due to take effect on
Sunday are delayed, it could take until 2020 before Washington
and Beijing can agree a preliminary deal to wind back their
trade war. 
    "Trade negotiators from both countries have moved away from
a deadline for a Phase 1 trade deal," DBS Group Research said in
a note. 
    Markets are also keeping an eye on commentary from the U.S.
Federal Reserve's policy meeting, where the central bank is
expected to stand pat on rates.
    Leading gains, the Philippine index posted its best
session in more than a week, with conglomerates SM Investments
Corp and Ayala Land advancing 1% and 0.6%,
respectively. 
    Trade-sensitive Singapore index was lifted by solid
gains in Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp and agribusiness
firm Wilmar International. 
    Malaysian equities inched up, with big-cap financial
stocks Malayan Banking and RHB Bank adding
nearly 0.2% and 0.7%, respectively. 
    On the downside, Thai stocks were trading lower, as
losses in financials offset modest gains in industrials. The
index was poised to close lower for a tenth straight session. 
    The Siam Commercial Bank slipped 2%, while Airports
of Thailand climbed 1%. 
    Vietnamese shares dropped 0.5%, weighed by
real-estate stocks. Vinhomes Joint Stock Co shed nearly
2%.  
    The Indonesian benchmark remained subdued.
        
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AS AT 0438 GMT 
    
 STOCK MARKETS                                    
 Change on the day                                
 Market                 Current   Previous close  Pct Move
 Singapore              3172.11   3162.89          0.29
 Bangkok                1549.38   1552.96         -0.23
 Manila                 7786.52   7736.18          0.65
 Jakarta                6182.983  6183.505        -0.01
 Kuala Lumpur           1563.75   1561.79          0.13
 Ho Chi Minh            955.68    960.3           -0.48
                                                  
 Change so far in 2019                            
 Market                 Current   End 2018        Pct Move
 Singapore              3172.11   3068.76         3.37
 Bangkok                1549.38   1563.88         -0.93
 Manila                 7786.52   7,466.02        4.29
 Jakarta                6182.983  6,194.50        -0.19
 Kuala Lumpur           1563.75   1690.58         -7.50
 Ho Chi Minh            955.68    892.54          7.07
    
    

 (Reporting by Arundhati Dutta; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below