November 25, 2019 / 5:45 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most markets tepid amid mixed trade cues; Thailand gains

Arundhati Dutta

4 Min Read

    * Singapore flat after data showed Oct core inflation eased 
    * The Philippines falls most, loses 0.8%
    * Higher oil prices support Thai energy stocks

    Nov 25 (Reuters) - Trading in most Southeast Asian stock
markets were subdued on Monday, while Thailand eked out modest
gains, as investors await concrete signals of progress in the
U.S.-China trade negotiations amid mixed headlines.
    Investors welcomed signs that talks to resolve the trade row
were moving to the next level after the U.S. national security
adviser Robert O'Brien said there was still a possibility of an
initial "phase one" deal with China by the end of this year.

    However, he warned that events in Hong Kong, driven by
months of anti-government unrest, could overshadow trade talk
progress. 
    The Singapore index was trading flat after data
showed that the city-state's core inflation rate had eased to
its weakest level in over three years in October.
    Ahead of key inflation data, Hongkong Land Holdings
 and Jardine Strategic Holdings had climbed
1.7% and 1.1%, respectively.
    Thai stocks rose to their second session with top
lender Kasikornbank climbing 2.3%.
    Sentiment got a lift after local media reports here
 cited that the Thai finance ministry will consider a stimulus
package of least 50 billion baht ($1.66 billion) for the final
quarter. 
    Oil prices began the week on a brighter note, lifting local
energy stocks with Thai Oil advancing 3.3%.
    Despite hopes of an initial deal, according to officials in
Washington and Beijing the prospect of a "phase two" deal is
unlikely in the near future given the hurdles faced so far and
the time until the Nov. 2020 Presidential election.
    The Philippine index shed gains from the previous
session to fall 0.8%, with DMCI Holdings' 2.6% drop
denting the broader market. 
    Last week, Semirara Mining and Power Corp flagged
significant loss in production potential because of a Department
of Energy directive asking it to suspend all mining activities
in relation to a coal contract, citing a mudflow incident in
October. DMCI is a majority shareholder in Semirara.   
    The Malaysian index was trading marginally flat.    
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AS AT 0527 GMT 
 Change on the day                                
 Market                 Current   Previous close  Pct Move
 Singapore              3229.66   3225.65          0.12
 Bangkok                1607.93   1597.72          0.64
 Manila                 7765.59   7824.59         -0.75
 Jakarta                6079.433  6100.242        -0.34
 Kuala Lumpur           1594.64   1596.84         -0.14
 Ho Chi Minh            977.93    977.78           0.02
                                                  
 Change so far in 2019                            
 Market                 Current   End 2018        Pct Move
 Singapore              3229.66   3068.76         5.24
 Bangkok                1607.93   1563.88         2.82
 Manila                 7765.59   7,466.02        4.01
 Jakarta                6079.433  6,194.50        -1.86
 Kuala Lumpur           1594.64   1690.58         -5.67
 Ho Chi Minh            977.93    892.54          9.57
 
    ($1 = 30.1900 baht)
    
    

 (Reporting by Arundhati Dutta; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)
