April 7, 2020 / 4:45 AM / Updated an hour ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most markets track Wall Street, Asian stocks higher as virus deaths slow

Arundhati Dutta

4 Min Read

    * Thailand leads gains in Southeast Asia
    * Philippines extends gains to third session
    * Indonesia falls as financials weigh

    April 7 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets
tracked Wall Street and Asian equities higher on Tuesday, with
Thailand rising the most, although gains were capped following a
spike in infections due to the coronavirus in the region.
    As the number of daily deaths in New York steadied and
fatalities slowed across western Europe, all three U.S. main
indexes closed more than 7% higher on Monday, lifting Asian
equities to their second straight day of gains on Tuesday.

    However, fresh infections rose in Singapore and Indonesia
saw the biggest daily jump in new cases.

    "Upsides to risk-on moves may still be capped at some point,
given that the eventual economic impact of the crisis (firm
closures, job losses) is still expected to be massive even if
contagion curves are successfully flattened, " analysts at
Maybank wrote in a note.
    The Thai index rose as much as 4.4%, with energy
stocks leading gains. PTT Pcl and PTT Exploration and
Production Pcl climbed as much as 8.5% and 7.9%,
respectively. 
    Singaporean shares jumped 2.7%, with United Overseas
Bank Ltd gaining 3% and DBS Group Holdings Ltd
 2.7%.  
    In the Philippines, shares advanced for a third
straight session and hit a near four-week high. The benchmark
index was boosted by gains in big-cap conglomerates SM
Investments and Ayala Land.
    The country's President Rodrigo Duterte approved the
extension of a lockdown and home quarantine measures covering
more than half of the population.
    The Indonesian benchmark fell, with financials
dragging the most. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk shed up to
1.9%. 
    The Indonesian health ministry approved a request by the
government of Jakarta to impose large-scale social restrictions
in the city.
      
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AS AT 03333 GMT
    
  STOCK MARKETS                                        
  Change on the                                        
 day                                          
  Market           Current       Previous     Pct Move
                                 close        
  Singapore        2515.97       2470.59      1.84
  Bangkok          1177.14       1595.82      -26.24
  Manila           5652.02       5570.81      1.46
  Jakarta          4744.933      4811.827     -1.39
  Kuala Lumpur     1357.3        1341.69      1.16
 Ho Chi Minh       736.14        736.75       -0.08
                                              
  Change so far                               
 in 2020                                      
  Market           Current       End 2019     Pct Move
  Singapore        2515.97       3222.83      -21.93
  Bangkok          1177.14       1579.84      -25.49
  Manila           5652.02       7,815.26     -27.68
  Jakarta          4744.933      6,299.54     -24.68
  Kuala Lumpur     1357.3        1588.76      -14.57
  Ho Chi Minh      736.14        960.99       -23.40
 


 (Reporting by Arundhati Dutta; editing by Uttaresh.V)
