SE Asia Stocks-Most markets track Wall Street rise on hopes of pandemic peaking

* Expected oil output cut boosts Thai energy stocks * Vietnam up for seventh session * Indonesia sole loser, Philippines market on holiday By Arundhati Dutta April 9 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Thursday, tracking an upbeat session on Wall Street, as hopes for the coronavirus outbreak nearing its peak rose, while expectations of a cut in oil output pushed the energy-heavy Thai index higher. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Wednesday the state's efforts at social distancing are working to get the pandemic under control, while U.S. President Donald Trump said he would like to reopen the U.S. economy with a "big bang". The Trump administration continued to push for an additional $250 billion in emergency economic aid for small U.S. businesses, also aiding sentiment. The Thai index gained most in the region, adding nearly 2.1%. Energy stocks rose in tandem with crude futures on expectations that the world's largest oil producers would agree to cut production at a meeting later in the day. Index heavyweights, PTT PCL and PTT Exploration and Production PCL added as much as 3.5% and 3.3%, respectively. Singaporean stocks advanced as much as 2.2% in early trade, with heavyweight financials United Overseas Bank Ltd and DBS Group Holdings Ltd adding up to 2% and 2.9%, respectively. Vietnamese equities were up for a seventh straight session and hit their highest in four weeks, led by gains among consumer stocks. On the downside, Indonesian stocks slumped as much as 1.4% and were set to fall for a third straight day. Financials were the top drag on the index, with PT Bank Central Asia Tbk and PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk losing 2.4% and 3.5%, respectively. The drop came ahead of a long weekend for most markets on account of Good Friday, according to analysts. "I think it's because today is the last trading day before holiday tomorrow. Investors tend to reduce equity positions before long weekends," said Hariyanto Wijaya, head of equity research at Mirae Asset Sekuritas Indonesia. Philippine markets were closed for a holiday. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AS AT 0330 GMT STOCK MARKETS Change on the day Market Current Previous Pct Move close Singapore 2,577.33 2,539.44 1.49 Bangkok 1,226.27 1,205.77 1.70 Jakarta 4,580.871 4,626.695 -0.99 Kuala Lumpur 1,367.58 1,361.39 0.45 Ho Chi Minh 756.2 748.02 1.09 Change so far in 2020 Market Current End 2019 Pct Move Singapore 2,577.33 3,222.83 -20.03 Bangkok 1,226.27 1,579.84 -22.38 Jakarta 4,580.871 6,299.54 -27.28 Kuala Lumpur 1,367.58 1,588.76 -13.92 Ho Chi Minh 756.2 960.99 -21.31 (Reporting by Arundhati Dutta; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)