SE Asia Stocks-Most muted in run up to Fed rate decision

* U.S. Federal Reserve rate decision due on March 21 * Philippines biggest pct loser in region * Vietnam set to gain for sixth straight session By Aaron Saldanha March 19 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets were subdued on Monday, in line with broader Asia, as investors waited for clues on the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy tightening pace. The Fed is likely to raise rates at its two-day meeting, which ends on March 21. The market focus is on Fed Chair Jerome Powell's commentary on March 22, which may provide hints on the number of rate increases in store for the rest of the year. "As far as equities go, I think people will be a bit more risk-off if they are more rate hikes than expected," said Fio Dejesus, an equity research analyst at RCBC Securities. Asia shares outside Japan dropped 0.2 percent. Philippine shares fell 0.8 percent as industrials and financials led the losses. JG Summit Holdings Inc fell as much as 3.6 percent. "You have to take into account the Philippines has already been correcting for the past two weeks, so perhaps the valuations are now better than they have been recently," Dejesus said. The benchmark has lost 4.4 percent year-to-date after gaining about 25 percent in 2017. The Singapore index was down 0.1 percent, mainly due to weakness in financial stocks. Lender Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd weighed the most on the benchmark as it lost as much as 1.1 percent. Thai shares fell on losses in energy stocks, with PTT Pcl dropping 2.2 percent. Indonesia's benchmark held steady as losses in consumer discretionary stocks offset gains in the telecom and energy sectors. The index of the country's 45 most liquid stocks was little changed. Malaysian shares edged 0.1 percent higher, as financials and telecom services stocks rose. DiGi.Com Bhd gained as much as 1.1 percent. Meanwhile, Vietnam shares rose 0.6 percent and were on track for a sixth straight winning session on strength in real estate stocks and industrials. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: Change as at 0343 GMT Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3508 3512.14 -0.12 Bangkok 1810.26 1811.76 -0.08 Manila 8172.9 8238.15 -0.79 Jakarta 6304.918 6304.952 0.00 Kuala Lumpur 1848.82 1846.39 0.13 Ho Chi Minh 1157 1150.19 0.59 Change so far in 2018 Market Current End 2017 Pct Move Singapore 3508 3402.92 3.09 Bangkok 1810.26 1753.71 3.22 Manila 8172.9 8558.42 -4.50 Jakarta 6304.918 6355.654 -0.80 Kuala Lumpur 1848.82 1796.81 2.89 Ho Chi Minh 1157 984.24 17.55 (Reporting by Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)