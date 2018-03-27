FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
March 27, 2018 / 10:18 AM / Updated 11 hours ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most rally as U.S.-China trade war anxiety fades

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Asian shares ex-Japan rise more than 1 pct
    * Philippines finishes 1.5 pct higher 

    By Syed Saif Hussain Naqvi
    March 27 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets rose in
line with global equities on Tuesday, after reports of
U.S.-China trade negotiations and Chinese premier's pledge to
ease access for American businesses allayed fears of a trade war
between the two economies.
    MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
 extended gains to finish over 1 percent higher,
after Wall Street scored its best day in 2-1/2 years on Monday.
    Philippine shares ended 1.5 percent higher, bolstered
by financials.
    "The Philippine market has nosedived from a high of 9,000,
eventually down to 7,834 yesterday, which has inspired some
buying appetite in the market," said Manny Cruz, analyst at
Asiasec Equities Inc. 
    "The oversold nature of the market, boosted by gains in Wall
Street has improved trading today."
    Bank of the Philippine Islands was the biggest
boost to the main index, soaring as much as 5.2 percent.
    Vietnam shares ended flat, paring most of the
session's gains that lifted had the index to an all-time top. 
    Gains in consumer staple stocks offset losses in financials,
with Vietnam Dairy Products JSC gaining more than 2
percent and contributing most to the benchmark.
    Indonesian shares ended the session marginally
higher, boosted mainly by healthcare and materials stocks.
    The index of the country's 45 most liquid stocks
rose 0.15 percent.
    Singapore shares ended 0.8 percent higher as
financials gained.
 
  STOCK MARKETS                                    
  Change on day                                    
  Market          Current      Previous    Pct Move
                               close       
  Singapore       3439.35      3412.46     0.79
  Bangkok         1802.58      1801.1      0.08
  Manila          8047.03      7932.38     1.45
  Jakarta         6209.35      6200.172    0.15
  Kuala Lumpur    1862.45      1859.91     0.14
 Ho Chi Minh      1171.73      1171.22     0.04
                                           
  Change so far                            
 in 2018                                   
  Market          Current      End 2017    Pct Move
  Singapore       3439.35      3402.92     1.07
  Bangkok         1802.58      1753.71     2.79
  Manila          8047.03      8558.42     -5.98
  Jakarta         6209.35      6355.654    -2.30
  Kuala Lumpur    1862.45      1796.81     3.65
  Ho Chi Minh     1171.73      984.24      19.05
 
     
     For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS


 (Reporting by Syed Saif Hussain Naqvi in Bengaluru; Editing by
Amrutha Gayathri)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.