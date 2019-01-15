Financials
SE Asia Stocks-Most recover on China's stimulus hopes; Singapore leads gains

    * Singapore hits near 3-month high
    * Indonesia December exports fall 

    Jan 15 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets
recovered on Tuesday with Singapore leading the gains, as China
hinted at supportive monetary policies to strengthen its
economy.  
    China will strengthen monitoring of its economic situation
and improve its "reserve" of economic policies, the National
Development and Reform Commission said in a statement.

    The stimulus from the region's largest trading partner
spurred a positive movement in most of the markets, after they
fell on Monday following an unexpected fall in China's December
exports and imports.
    "These (Southeast Asian) markets rebounded this morning on
news that China may be loosening its monetary policy and
increasing fiscal spending. The rebound is stronger as shorts
were reversed given yesterday's failure to trigger steeper
declines," said Liu Jinshu, director of research at NRA Capital,
Singapore. 
    Singapore's benchmark index lead gains in the region
to rise to an over three-month high.
    Buoyed by industrial and financial stocks, the index rose
1.3 percent, with shares of DBS Group Holdings Ltd
Jardine Strategic Holdings Ltd firming as much as 1.9
percent each.    
    The Indonesian index rose as much as 0.4 percent
before the country released lower-than-expected December trade
data. 
    The country's exports fell 4.6 percent last month, compared
to a Reuters poll expecting a rise of 1.8 percent, bringing the
trade deficit to $1.10 billion.
    Unilever Indonesia Tbk PT's counter gained as much
as 0.9 percent, while that of Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk
Perusahaan Perseroan PT firmed 0.8 percent. 
    Consumer staple and material stocks drove the Thai benchmark
 higher. 
    Meanwhile, Malaysian index fell slightly, hurt by
losses in the material and utility stocks. 
    Shares of Axiata Group Bhd slid as much as 1.8
percent, while those of Petronas Dagangan Bhd fell 1.9
percent.  
    Philippine index reversed gains from the previous
session to fall 0.3 percent, hurt by industrials and consumer
discretionary stocks.
    

    
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS- As at 0415 GMT
                                                  
 Market                 Current   Previous close  Pct Move
 Singapore              3213.93   3173.46         1.28
 Bangkok                1582.72   1582.57         0.01
 Manila                 7999.09   8024.14         -0.31
 Jakarta                6361.135  6336.116        0.39
 Kuala Lumpur           1675.03   1676.16         -0.07
 Ho Chi Minh            904.55    901.8           0.30
                                                  
 Change so far in 2019                            
 Market                 Current   End 2018        Pct Move
 Singapore              3213.93   3068.76         4.73
 Bangkok                1582.72   1563.88         1.20
 Manila                 7999.09   7,466.02        7.14
 Jakarta                6361.135  6,194.50        2.69
 Kuala Lumpur           1675.03   1690.58         -0.92
 Ho Chi Minh            904.55    892.54          1.35
 
 (Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi
Aich)
