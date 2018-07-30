FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 30, 2018 / 10:17 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most rise ahead of cenbank meetings; Indonesia up for 7th session

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    * Vietnam at over 1-month closing high  
    * Philippines up for 5th consecutive session 

    By Syed Saif Hussain Naqvi
    July 30 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian shares rose on
Monday, with Indonesia gaining for a seventh straight session,
while investors awaited the outcome of central bank meetings in
Japan and the United States for cues on monetary policies. 
    The U.S. Federal Reserve meets on Tuesday and Wednesday and
is widely expected to stand pat while reaffirming the outlook
for further gradual rate rises, while the Bank of Japan policy
meeting is due on Tuesday amid talks it could tweak its massive
asset-buying campaign.
    Philippine shares rose 0.93 percent and were the top
performers in the region, aided by gains in Aboitiz Equity
Ventures Inc, up 5 percent, and Ayala Land, up
2.1 percent.
    "The central bank has been hawkish in its statements ... the
markets are now expecting the peso to stabilise at the current
level, which is good for investors," said Rachelle Cruz, an
analyst at AP Securities.
    Indonesian shares climbed 0.7 percent in their
seventh consecutive gaining session helped by industrials. The
country's July annual inflation rate is due on Wednesday.
    Indonesia's consumer price index is expected to have risen
to 3.24 percent in July, above June's 2.12 percent, according to
the median forecast of 12 economists polled by Reuters.

    Coal miners led the gains on the benchmark with Bayan
Resources Tbk Pt and Adaro Energy Tbk Pt
rising 4.5 percent and 6.4 percent, respectively, helped by
higher prices for the fuel.
    Vietnam shares, up over 1.5 percent, gained for a
third straight session boosted by financials.
    Vietnam's industrial production rose 14.3 percent in July
from a year earlier, while the consumer price index grew 4.46
percent in July, government data released on Sunday showed.

    Singapore shares, down 0.5 percent, were the sole
losers in the region.  
    Financial heavyweights Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp
, United Overseas Bank and DBS Group Holdings
 fell. 
    Thai stock markets were closed for a local holiday.
     

For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
  Change on the                                    
 day                                       
  Market          Current      Previous    Pct Move
                               close       
  Singapore       3307.9       3324.98     -0.51
  Manila          7773.32      7701.38     0.93
  Jakarta         6027.936     5989.136    0.65
  Kuala Lumpur    1770.26      1769.14     0.06
 Ho Chi Minh      949.73       935.52      1.52
                                           
  Change on year                           
  Market          Current      End 2017    Pct Move
  Singapore       3307.9       3402.92     -2.79
  Manila          7773.32      8558.42     -9.17
  Jakarta         6027.936     6355.654    -5.16
  Kuala Lumpur    1770.26      1796.81     -1.48
  Ho Chi Minh     949.73       984.24      -3.51
 
 (Reporting by Syed Saif Hussain Naqvi in Bengaluru; Editing by
Vyas Mohan)
