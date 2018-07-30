SE Asia Stocks-Most rise ahead of cenbank meetings; Indonesia up for 7th session

* Vietnam at over 1-month closing high * Philippines up for 5th consecutive session By Syed Saif Hussain Naqvi July 30 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian shares rose on Monday, with Indonesia gaining for a seventh straight session, while investors awaited the outcome of central bank meetings in Japan and the United States for cues on monetary policies. The U.S. Federal Reserve meets on Tuesday and Wednesday and is widely expected to stand pat while reaffirming the outlook for further gradual rate rises, while the Bank of Japan policy meeting is due on Tuesday amid talks it could tweak its massive asset-buying campaign. Philippine shares rose 0.93 percent and were the top performers in the region, aided by gains in Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc, up 5 percent, and Ayala Land, up 2.1 percent. "The central bank has been hawkish in its statements ... the markets are now expecting the peso to stabilise at the current level, which is good for investors," said Rachelle Cruz, an analyst at AP Securities. Indonesian shares climbed 0.7 percent in their seventh consecutive gaining session helped by industrials. The country's July annual inflation rate is due on Wednesday. Indonesia's consumer price index is expected to have risen to 3.24 percent in July, above June's 2.12 percent, according to the median forecast of 12 economists polled by Reuters. Coal miners led the gains on the benchmark with Bayan Resources Tbk Pt and Adaro Energy Tbk Pt rising 4.5 percent and 6.4 percent, respectively, helped by higher prices for the fuel. Vietnam shares, up over 1.5 percent, gained for a third straight session boosted by financials. Vietnam's industrial production rose 14.3 percent in July from a year earlier, while the consumer price index grew 4.46 percent in July, government data released on Sunday showed. Singapore shares, down 0.5 percent, were the sole losers in the region. Financial heavyweights Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp , United Overseas Bank and DBS Group Holdings fell. Thai stock markets were closed for a local holiday. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on the day Market Current Previous Pct Move close Singapore 3307.9 3324.98 -0.51 Manila 7773.32 7701.38 0.93 Jakarta 6027.936 5989.136 0.65 Kuala Lumpur 1770.26 1769.14 0.06 Ho Chi Minh 949.73 935.52 1.52 Change on year Market Current End 2017 Pct Move Singapore 3307.9 3402.92 -2.79 Manila 7773.32 8558.42 -9.17 Jakarta 6027.936 6355.654 -5.16 Kuala Lumpur 1770.26 1796.81 -1.48 Ho Chi Minh 949.73 984.24 -3.51 (Reporting by Syed Saif Hussain Naqvi in Bengaluru; Editing by Vyas Mohan)