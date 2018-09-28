SE Asia Stocks-Most rise, all set to end quarter higher

By Devika Syamnath Sept 28 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian equities traded in positive territory on Friday, with markets across the board poised to end the quarter higher as global tensions plaguing emerging markets of late receded. "Over the past couple of months we have seen some global tension across China, U.S., Turkey which stimulated the flight to safety... Asian markets, especially Indonesia, were one of the must hurt markets in the world," said Taye Shim, head of research at Mirae Asset Sekuritas. "But investors are now trying to reassess their investment thesis on emerging market because prices have fallen quite significantly. So in terms of valuation there are now signs that the values are a little bit more attractive in the emerging market space," explained Shim. Broader Asian shares also rose following gains on Wall Street overnight after news of robust U.S. economic growth. Indonesian stocks climbed as much as 0.6 percent, and headed for a monthly loss but were poised to snap two quarters in the red. Financials and telecom stocks were the top gainers for the day with Telekomunikasi Indonesia and Bank Negara Indonesia adding over 2 percent each. Singapore's FTSE International index gained as much as 0.8 percent, with financials claiming more than half of the gains on the counter. Lenders United Overseas Bank Ltd and DBS Group advanced 1.7 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively. The Philippine Stock Exchange Inc advanced as much as 0.8 percent and looked set to end the quarter higher but its worst month since November 2016. Financials and telecom stocks added the most to gains with Bank of the Philippine Islands gaining as much as 5 percent and telecom service provider PLDT Inc up 3.7 percent. Thai stocks were poised to mark their best quarter since 2013 and added as much as 0.3 percent for the day, recording a third consecutive session of gains. Financials and energy stocks were the top climbers with lender Muangthai Capital aiding the index most, up 5.5 percent to a record high. Oil and gas company PTT PCL advanced 0.9 percent. Vietnamese shares rose as much as 0.5 percent, helped most by financial stocks. The index was poised to end its second month higher and a sixth quarter in the black out of seven. Vietnam's index of industrial production in September rose 9.1 percent from a year earlier, data showed. The country's economy is estimated to have grown 6.98 percent over January-September this year, the fastest nine-month growth since 2011, buoyed by upbeat production in manufacturing and agricultural sectors, the General Statistics Office (GSO) said on Friday. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Previous Close Pct Move Singapore 3256.52 3236.26 0.63 Bangkok 1756.02 1752.95 0.18 Manila 7345.65 7320.59 0.34 Jakarta 5957.256 5929.216 0.47 Kuala Lumpur 1796.16 1798.64 -0.14 Ho Chi Minh 1017.35 1015.37 0.20 Change on year Market Current End 2017 Pct Move Singapore 3256.52 3402.92 -4.30 Bangkok 1756.02 1753.71 0.13 Manila 7345.65 8558.42 -14.17 Jakarta 5957.256 6355.654 -6.27 Kuala Lumpur 1796.16 1796.81 -0.04 Ho Chi Minh 1017.35 984.24 3.36 (Reporting by Devika Syamnath in Bengaluru, additional reporting by Aditya Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)