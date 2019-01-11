Financials
SE Asia Stocks-Most rise as China, U.S. make headway in trade talks; Philippines falls

Soumyajit Saha

    * Singapore posts sharpest weekly gain since Nov
    * Malaysia posts third weekly gain in four

    Jan 11 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose
on Friday as the Sino-U.S. trade talks seemed headed for higher
levels and as U.S. Federal Reserve chief reiterated that the Fed
would be patient about raising rates.
    Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, the country's top trade
negotiator, is expected to visit the United States later this
month to advance negotiations, according to U.S. officials.
 
    Fed chief Jerome Powell's stress on patience regarding
monetary tightening due to signs of slowing U.S. growth, added
to expectations that the central bank may slow its pace of rate
tightening this year.
    Singapore shares rose for a sixth straight session
and posted their highest close in over three months. Index
heavyweights DBS Group Holdings and United Overseas
Bank rose 1.4 and 1.1 percent, respectively.
    For the week, Singapore shares gained 4.6 percent, their
sharpest since the week ended Nov. 2, 2018. 
    Malaysian shares closed slightly higher after
trading flat for most part of the session.
    Data released earlier in the day showed industrial output
climbed 2.5 percent in November from a year earlier, slower than
the 4.2 percent rise in the previous month.
    For the week, Malaysian shares climbed about 0.8 percent,
their third weekly gain in four.
    Meanwhile, Philippine shares fell 1 percent, dragged
by financials, but posted their second straight weekly gain.
    Financials came under pressure following reports that the
local unit of South Korean shipbuilder Hanjin Heavy Industries &
Construction Co Ltd declared bankruptcy.
    "Reports suggest several banks on the index have loan
exposure to Hanjin," said Miguel Ong, a research analyst with AP
Securities.
    Both Bank of the Philippine Islands and
Metropolitan Bank and Trust Co fell 4.8 percent.
    
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on the day                                
 Market                 Current   Previous close  Pct Move
 Singapore              3198.65   3183.51         0.48
 Bangkok                1597.04   1587.63         0.59
 Manila                 7904.09   7985.23         -1.02
 Jakarta                6361.465  6328.714        0.52
 Kuala Lumpur           1683.22   1678.88         0.26
 Ho Chi Minh            902.71    898.3           0.49
                                                  
 Change so far in 2019                            
 Market                 Current   End 2018        Pct Move
 Singapore              3198.65   3068.76         4.23
 Bangkok                1597.04   1563.88         2.12
 Manila                 7904.09   7,466.02        5.87
 Jakarta                6361.465  6,194.50        2.70
 Kuala Lumpur           1683.22   1690.58         -0.44
 Ho Chi Minh            902.71    892.54          1.14
 
 (Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)
