SE Asia Stocks-Most rise as Italy political turmoil eases

* Malaysia shares rose as much as 2 pct in early trade * Indonesia, Philippines set to fall for fourth straight month By Nicole Pinto May 31 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Thursday, as concerns over government formation in Italy eased a day after global financial markets were roiled on fears another election could turn out to be a referendum on the country's euro membership. Asian stocks rebounded and the euro enjoyed a respite after sinking to its lowest in 10 months after the country's two main anti-establishment parties renewed efforts to form a coalition government. "For now, the political tension in Italy has waned but I don't think it will dissipate," said Manny Cruz, an analyst with Asiasec Equities Inc. "The political turmoil in the euro zone will continue to persist until a new coalition government is formed by July." The prospect of early elections in Spain could trigger more uncertainty in the euro zone, Cruz added. In Southeast Asia, Malaysia gained as much as 2.1 percent in early trade, but was on track to end the month lower. Utilities and financials rose, with Tenaga Nasional up 7.9 percent and CIMB Group Holdings climbing 2.4 percent. Philippine shares rose as much as 0.9 percent, with Bank of the Philippine Islands notching up gains of nearly 2 percent. The country's benchmark index is, however, headed to decline for a fourth straight month. The Indonesian index extended losses from the previous session to fall 0.7 percent, and was set to post a fourth straight month of losses. Shares snapped five sessions of gains on Wednesday after the country's central bank raised its key interest rate for the second time in two weeks, and flagged more possible hikes. Telekomunikasi Indonesia slipped 1.1 percent, while Indocement Tunggal Prakarsa Tbk PT shed 4.2 percent. Singapore edged up, while Vietnam climbed 1.6 percent. Thai shares ticked up ahead of April trade data expected later in the day. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: Change as at 3:58 GMT STOCK MARKETS Current Previous Pct Move Close Singapore 3451.46 3443.95 0.22 Bangkok 1726.94 1725.14 0.10 Manila 7497.81 7470.14 0.37 Jakarta 5969.209 6011.055 -0.70 Kuala Lumpur 1728.61 1719.28 0.54 Ho Chi Minh 964.09 948.5 1.64 Change on year Market Current End 2017 Pct Move Singapore 3451.46 3402.92 1.43 Bangkok 1726.94 1753.71 -1.53 Manila 7497.81 8558.42 -12.39 Jakarta 5969.209 6355.654 -6.08 Kuala Lumpur 1728.61 1796.81 -3.80 Ho Chi Minh 964.09 984.24 -2.05 (Reporting by Nicole Pinto, additional reporting by Mensholong Lepcha; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)