February 19, 2020 / 10:26 AM / Updated an hour ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most rise as new virus cases fall; Thailand lower

Arundhati Dutta

    * Singapore snaps 4-session losing streak
    * Thailand 2020 GDP growth to be lower than forecast -
c.bank
    * Indonesia up for 3rd straight session

    Feb 19 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose
on Wednesday as the rate of new coronavirus infections in China
slowed, while Thailand fell after its central bank projected a
bleak outlook for economic growth this year.
    Chinese authorities reported the lowest daily rise in new
virus cases since Jan. 29 on Wednesday, as the number of new
infections fell for a second straight day.
    The mood was also lifted by expectations that China - the
region's biggest trading partner - would lower its benchmark
loan prime rate on Thursday.
    Philippine stocks gained 1%, the most in the two
weeks, and led gains in the region. Conglomerates SM Investments
 and Ayala Land firmed more than 2.5% each. 
    The Indonesian benchmark rose for the third straight
session, supported by financials. Lender PT Bank Mandiri
(Persero) Tbk added 1.6%.
    Bank Indonesia is also set to cut interest rates on
Thursday, according to a slim majority of analysts polled by
Reuters.
    "Asia seems confident that the region's governments will 'do
what it takes' to offset the coronavirus slowdown," Jeffrey
Halley, an analyst at OANDA, said in a note. 
    Halley added that Singapore's "blockbuster budget stimulus"
on Tuesday further added to hopes that other regions will follow
suit. 
    The city-state had announced around $4.5 billion in
financial packages to help contain the virus outbreak.

    Singaporean equities ended a four-session losing
streak, as index heavyweights United Overseas Bank and
DBS Group Holdings rose 0.9% and 0.2%, respectively. 
    However, the Thai index erased early gains to close
0.5% lower, dragged down by utilities stocks. 
    Thailand's central bank said the country's economy will grow
at a much slower pace than previously forecast this year and
much further below its potential, in a minutes of meeting
earlier this month when it cut interest rates to a record low.

    In December, the bank had predicted growth of 2.8% for 2020,
but recently said it might be less than 2%.
    
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
    
 Change on the day                                
 Market                 Current   Previous close  Pct Move
 Singapore              3213.71   3196.63         0.53
 Bangkok                1505.54   1513.68         -0.54
 Manila                 7396.94   7322.89         1.01
 Jakarta                5928.791  5886.962        0.71
 Kuala Lumpur           1534.16   1537.08         -0.19
 Ho Chi Minh            928.76    927.93          0.09
                                                  
 Change so far in 2020                            
 Market                 Current   End 2019        Pct Move
 Singapore              3213.71   3222.83         -0.28
 Bangkok                1505.54   1579.84         -4.70
 Manila                 7396.94   7,815.26        -5.35
 Jakarta                5928.791  6,299.54        -5.89
 Kuala Lumpur           1534.16   1588.76         -3.44
 Ho Chi Minh            928.76    960.99          -3.35
 
    




 (Reporting by Arundhati Dutta; Editing by xxxx)
