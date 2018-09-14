SE Asia Stocks-Most rise as trade war fears ease; Thailand sees best week in 6 months

* Vietnam gains for 6th straight session * Philippine shares hit near 2-month closing low By Karthika Suresh Namboothiri Sept 14 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Friday, with Thai shares posting their best weekly gain since mid-March, as trade worries eased after China welcomed an invitation from the United States for a new round of talks. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 1.2 percent and on track for its best session since late August. Meanwhile, Turkey's central bank raised its benchmark rate by a hefty 625 basis points on Thursday, thereby strengthening the lira and boosting investor sentiment in emerging markets. "The Turkish lira had affected the confidence in regional currencies and regional economies. The surprise interest rate hike has provided enough boost for regional markets", said Manny Cruz, an analyst with Asiasec Equities Inc. Thai shares rose 0.3 percent, with Kasikornbank and PTT Exploration and Production gaining more than 1 percent each. The country's finance minister said the government will aim to lift economic growth to 5 percent this year. MSCI's broad emerging market stock index which includes Indonesia, the Philippines and Malaysia gained 1.3 percent. Indonesian stocks closed nearly 1.3 percent higher, with Telekom Indonesia, the biggest contributor, jumping more than 4 percent. Consumer stocks, Unilever Indonesia and Astra International, were up around 1.5 percent each. Southeast Asia's largest economy's trade balance is expected to stay in the red in August although the size of the deficit may have narrowed, a Reuters poll showed on Friday. Singapore stocks ended 1 percent higher, extending gains for a third straight session. DBS Group Holdings jumped 1.3 percent while United Overseas Bank Ltd gained 0.8 percent. Philippine stocks, down 1.4 percent, marked their lowest close since July 23. JG Summit ended 4 percent lower while Jollibee Foods shed 2.9 percent. Thousands of Filipinos have begun evacuating the northern coast of the main island in preparation for a super typhoon. "The storm, as well as the peso's steady descent in recent weeks to multi-year lows affected market sentiment," Cruz added. Vietnam stocks ended 0.3 percent higher, extending gains for a sixth straight day. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on the day Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3161.42 3131.77 0.95 Bangkok 1722.21 1717.96 0.25 Manila 7413.15 7517.37 -1.39 Jakarta 5931.281 5858.274 1.25 Kuala Lumpur 1803.76 1792.6 0.62 Ho Chi Minh 991.34 987.95 0.34 Change on year Market Current End 2017 Pct Move Singapore 3161.42 3402.92 -7.10 Bangkok 1722.21 1753.71 -1.80 Manila 7413.15 8558.42 -13.38 Jakarta 5931.281 6355.654 -6.68 Kuala Lumpur 1803.76 1796.81 0.39 Ho Chi Minh 991.34 984.24 0.72 (Additional Reporting by Rashmi Ashok; Editing by Vyas Mohan)