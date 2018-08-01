FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 1, 2018 / 4:41 AM / in an hour

SE Asia Stocks-Most rise as Wall St gains support broader Asia

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    * Indonesia set for 8th winning session in 9
    * Malaysia inches down after 7 sessions of gains

    By Syed Saif Hussain Naqvi
    Aug 1 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose on
Wednesday, in line with broader Asia and Wall Street, although
reports that Washington plans to raise tariffs on Chinese goods
rekindled uncertainty over Sino-U.S. trade.
    Wall Street bounced back overnight following reports of
renewed trade talks between Washington and Beijing, but
subsequent reports said Donald Trump's administration was
planning tariffs of 25 percent on $200 billion in Chinese
imports, capping gains in Asian shares on Wednesday.
    "Asian markets may attempt to open on a firmer tone this
morning, with Asian chipmakers likely to zoom in on Apple's 
sales forecast, however, the lingering spectre of an escalation
of US-Sino trade tensions may limit gains in the interim," OCBC
Treasury Research said in a note.
    Apple Inc on Tuesday posted quarterly results that
topped Wall Street targets and forecast revenue in the current
quarter above expectations.
    Markets are also waiting for the outcome of the U.S. Federal
Reserve's monetary policy meeting for its outlook on interest
rates. 
    Indonesian shares gained nearly 1 percent and were
on course for their eighth session of gains in nine, after data
showed the country's annual inflation accelerated slightly in
July but the rate was below expectations.
    The consumer price index (CPI) rose 3.18 percent last month,
compared with a 3.12 percent rise in June. Analysts surveyed by
Reuters had expected a rate of 3.24 percent.
    Consumer goods company PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk
rose 1.5 percent, while PT Charoen Pokphand Indonesia Tbk
 climbed 3.1 percent.
    Philippine shares also rose and were set for their
sixth gaining session in seven.
    Industrials and real estate stocks such as SM Investments
Corp and Ayala Land gained about 1 percent and
1.2 percent, respectively.
    Thai shares also gained after data showed the
country's factory output and exports rose in June. 
    Thailand's manufacturing production index rose 4.74 percent
in June, compared with a 2.87 percent rise in May and a rise of
3.0 percent seen in a Reuters poll. 
    Malaysian shares dropped, heading for their first
decline in eight sessions, as losses in utilities such as Tenaga
Nasional Bhd outweighed gains in telecom and financial
stocks. 
    
For Asian Companies click;  
    
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS as at 0420 GMT 

  Market          Current      Previous    Pct Move
                               close       
  Singapore       3322.93      3319.85     0.09
  Bangkok         1711.47      1701.79     0.57
  Manila          7714.03      7672        0.55
  Jakarta         5987.77      5936.443    0.86
  Kuala Lumpur    1781.52      1784.25     -0.15
  Ho Chi Minh     958.18       956.39      0.19
                                           
  Change on year                           
  Market          Current      End 2017    Pct Move
  Singapore       3322.93      3402.92     -2.35
  Bangkok         1711.47      1753.71     -2.41
  Manila          7714.03      8,558.42    -9.87
  Jakarta         5987.77      6355.654    -5.79
  Kuala Lumpur    1781.52      1796.81     -0.85
  Ho Chi Minh     958.18       984.24      -2.65
 

 (Reporting by Syed Saif Hussain Naqvi in Bengaluru; Editing by
Amrutha Gayathri)
