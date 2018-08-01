SE Asia Stocks-Most rise as Wall St gains support broader Asia

* Indonesia set for 8th winning session in 9 * Malaysia inches down after 7 sessions of gains By Syed Saif Hussain Naqvi Aug 1 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Wednesday, in line with broader Asia and Wall Street, although reports that Washington plans to raise tariffs on Chinese goods rekindled uncertainty over Sino-U.S. trade. Wall Street bounced back overnight following reports of renewed trade talks between Washington and Beijing, but subsequent reports said Donald Trump's administration was planning tariffs of 25 percent on $200 billion in Chinese imports, capping gains in Asian shares on Wednesday. "Asian markets may attempt to open on a firmer tone this morning, with Asian chipmakers likely to zoom in on Apple's sales forecast, however, the lingering spectre of an escalation of US-Sino trade tensions may limit gains in the interim," OCBC Treasury Research said in a note. Apple Inc on Tuesday posted quarterly results that topped Wall Street targets and forecast revenue in the current quarter above expectations. Markets are also waiting for the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting for its outlook on interest rates. Indonesian shares gained nearly 1 percent and were on course for their eighth session of gains in nine, after data showed the country's annual inflation accelerated slightly in July but the rate was below expectations. The consumer price index (CPI) rose 3.18 percent last month, compared with a 3.12 percent rise in June. Analysts surveyed by Reuters had expected a rate of 3.24 percent. Consumer goods company PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk rose 1.5 percent, while PT Charoen Pokphand Indonesia Tbk climbed 3.1 percent. Philippine shares also rose and were set for their sixth gaining session in seven. Industrials and real estate stocks such as SM Investments Corp and Ayala Land gained about 1 percent and 1.2 percent, respectively. Thai shares also gained after data showed the country's factory output and exports rose in June. Thailand's manufacturing production index rose 4.74 percent in June, compared with a 2.87 percent rise in May and a rise of 3.0 percent seen in a Reuters poll. Malaysian shares dropped, heading for their first decline in eight sessions, as losses in utilities such as Tenaga Nasional Bhd outweighed gains in telecom and financial stocks. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS as at 0420 GMT Market Current Previous Pct Move close Singapore 3322.93 3319.85 0.09 Bangkok 1711.47 1701.79 0.57 Manila 7714.03 7672 0.55 Jakarta 5987.77 5936.443 0.86 Kuala Lumpur 1781.52 1784.25 -0.15 Ho Chi Minh 958.18 956.39 0.19 Change on year Market Current End 2017 Pct Move Singapore 3322.93 3402.92 -2.35 Bangkok 1711.47 1753.71 -2.41 Manila 7714.03 8,558.42 -9.87 Jakarta 5987.77 6355.654 -5.79 Kuala Lumpur 1781.52 1796.81 -0.85 Ho Chi Minh 958.18 984.24 -2.65 (Reporting by Syed Saif Hussain Naqvi in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)