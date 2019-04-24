SE Asia Stocks-Most rise as Wall Street gains brew optimism

* Vietnam leads gains * Indonesia dips on profit-taking in major sectors By Ambar Warrick April 24 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Wednesday as a swathe of strong U.S. corporate earnings perked up risk appetite and spread positive sentiment across Asia. Asian stock markets tracked record highs on Wall Street as fears of a broader slowdown were assuaged by strong corporate results. Optimism also allowed local markets to shrug off a spike in oil prices. "The performance of Wall Street should be a green light for regional stock markets to track higher this session. Higher oil prices have, somewhat surprisingly, failed to dampen the enthusiasm of Asian markets," said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at OANDA in Singapore. Vietnam shares were the strongest performers, rising about 0.7 percent with financials and real estate stocks leading broad-based gains. Stronger earnings on Wall Street bode well for Vietnam, given its position as a manufacturing hub for a number of U.S. companies, such as Hasbro Inc. For the day, Tay Ninh Cable Car Tour Co and Industrial Urban Development JSC were among the biggest boosts to the benchmark. Malaysian index rose for a second straight session after the government's assurance of resilience in the country's economy. Stocks also saw some bargain buying, with the index having touched a more than three-year low last week. Index-heavy lenders Malayan Banking and Public Bank rose about 0.3 percent and 0.2 percent, respectively. On the other hand, Indonesian stocks eased with consumer staples and telecom stocks seeing some profit-taking after strong gains on Tuesday. Both sectors had seen heavy buying in the previous session on the prospect of steady economic growth in the country and a stable rupiah. Telekomunikasi Indonesia and Unilever Indonesia dropped about 1.3 percent and 0.5 percent respectively, and were among the biggest drags on the local benchmark. An index of the index's 45 most liquid stocks fell about 0.4 percent. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AS AT 0330 GMT Change on the day Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3356.42 3353.47 0.09 Bangkok 1671.91 1671.31 0.04 Manila 7819.56 7818.93 0.01 Jakarta 6446.528 6462.822 -0.25 Kuala Lumpur 1634.58 1627.44 0.44 Ho Chi Minh 974.27 968 0.65 Change on year Market Current End 2018 Pct Move Singapore 3356.42 3068.76 9.37 Bangkok 1671.91 1563.88 6.91 Manila 7819.56 7466.02 4.74 Jakarta 6446.528 6194.498 4.07 Kuala Lumpur 1634.58 1690.58 -3.31 Ho Chi Minh 974.27 892.54 9.16 (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; editing by Gopakumar Warrier)