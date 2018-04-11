SE Asia Stocks-Most rise as Xi, Trump strike conciliatory tone on trade

* Wall Street posts strong gains overnight * Asian shares ex-Japan edge higher on Wednesday * Indonesian shares hit one-month high By Nicole Pinto April 11 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets gained on Wednesday as U.S. President Donald Trump struck a conciliatory tone in response to Chinese President Xi Jinping's promise to open China's economy further, easing trade tensions. Wall Street posted strong gains overnight, boosting ex-Japan Asian shares on Wednesday, on hopes of a compromise between Washington and Beijing on trade tariffs. "Risk sentiment picked up after President Xi's speech at Boao," Mizuho Bank analysts wrote in a note. "Markets are thus latching to more conducive conditions for U.S.-China trade negotiations, but the absence of specifics in Xi's speech may not be enough to quell U.S. trade hawks." Indonesian shares climbed nearly 0.9 percent to an over one-month high. Astra International Tbk PT gained as much as 1.9 percent, while Bank Permata Tbk PT fell 2.5 percent. Philippine shares pared a 0.7 percent gain earlier in the session and were trading largely flat. SM Investments Corp climbed 1.5 percent to an over one-month high, while Ayala Land Inc fell 1.8 percent. Philippine exports in February fell for the first time since November 2016, down 1.8 percent to $4.66 billion from a year earlier, while imports rose 18.6 percent at $7.72 billion, data from the Philippine Statistics Authority showed. Malaysian shares rose 0.5 percent and were on track for a fifth straight session of gains. The country's industrial production rose 3 percent in February from a year earlier, supported by growth in the manufacturing and electricity generation sectors, government data showed. February's output growth was slightly below the 3.4 percent annual rise forecast in a Reuters poll. Meanwhile, China's annual consumer inflation slowed to 2.1 percent in March, lagging economists' forecasts, official data showed. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: Change as at 0415 GMT Current Previous Close Pct Move Singapore 3482.13 3466.38 0.45 Bangkok 1769.28 1760.95 0.47 Manila 7933.99 7934.68 -0.01 Jakarta 6357.366 6325.818 0.50 Kuala Lumpur 1868.27 1860.98 0.39 Ho Chi Minh 1195.97 1198.12 -0.18 Change on year Market Current End 2017 Pct Move Singapore 3482.13 3402.92 2.33 Bangkok 1769.28 1753.71 0.89 Manila 7933.99 8558.42 -7.30 Jakarta 6357.366 6355.654 0.03 Kuala Lumpur 1868.27 1796.81 3.98 Ho Chi Minh 1195.97 984.24 21.51 (Reporting by Nicole Pinto; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)