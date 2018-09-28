SE Asia Stocks-Most rise, Indonesia leads gains

* Most markets post quarterly gains * Singapore up for 7th session in 8 By Devika Syamnath Sept 28 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Friday and closed the quarter on a positive note, as global tensions plaguing emerging markets of late receded. "Over the past couple of months, we have seen some global tensions across China, U.S. and Turkey which stimulated the flight to safety... Asian markets, especially Indonesia, were one of the must hurt markets in the world," said Taye Shim, head of research at Mirae Asset Sekuritas. "But investors are now trying to reassess their investment thesis on emerging markets because prices have fallen quite significantly. So, in terms of valuation, there are now signs that the values are a little bit more attractive in the emerging-market space." Banking stocks and consumer staples helped Indonesian equities advance 0.8 percent. Indonesian shares fell 0.7 percent this month, but gained 3.1 percent for July-September, their first in three quarters. Bank Central Asia Tbk PT and Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk PT were among the top helps on Friday, rising 0.6 percent and 2.6 percent, respectively. Singapore shares closed higher for a seventh session in eight, aided by gains in financial and real estate stocks. United Overseas Bank Ltd and Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust climbed 0.9 percent and 1.9 percent, respectively. Singapore shares gained 1.4 percent this month, but shed 0.4 percent for the quarter. Vietnam shares closed slightly higher on Friday, helped by real estate and financial stocks. Vinhomes JSC was the top boost with a gain of 1.9 percent, while Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Investment and Development climbed 1.6 percent. Data showed industrial production in September rose 9.1 percent from a year earlier, while the General Statistics Office said the economy was estimated to have grown 6.98 percent over January-September, the fastest nine-month growth since 2011. Vietnam shares climbed 2.8 percent this month and 5.9 percent this quarter. Philippines equities reversed earlier gains to end the session 0.6 percent lower on Friday, weighed down by real estate and industrial stocks. Ayala Land Inc and Ayala Corp were the top burdens on the benchmark stock index. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Previous Close Pct Move Singapore 3257.05 3236.26 0.64 Bangkok 1756.41 1752.95 0.20 Manila 7276.82 7320.59 -0.60 Jakarta 5976.553 5929.216 0.80 Kuala Lumpur 1793.15 1798.64 -0.31 Ho Chi Minh 1017.13 1015.37 0.17 Change on year Market Current End 2017 Pct Move Singapore 3257.05 3402.92 -4.29 Bangkok 1756.41 1753.71 0.15 Manila 7276.82 8558.42 -14.97 Jakarta 5976.553 6355.654 -5.96 Kuala Lumpur 1793.15 1796.81 -0.20 Ho Chi Minh 1017.13 984.24 3.34 (Reporting by Devika Syamnath in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)