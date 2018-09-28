FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 28, 2018 / 10:24 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most rise, Indonesia leads gains

Devika Syamnath

4 Min Read

    * Most markets post quarterly gains
    * Singapore up for 7th session in 8

    By Devika Syamnath
    Sept 28 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose
on Friday and closed the quarter on a positive note, as global
tensions plaguing emerging markets of late receded.
    "Over the past couple of months, we have seen some global
tensions across China, U.S. and Turkey which stimulated the
flight to safety... Asian markets, especially Indonesia, were
one of the must hurt markets in the world," said Taye Shim, head
of research at Mirae Asset Sekuritas.
    "But investors are now trying to reassess their investment
thesis on emerging markets because prices have fallen quite
significantly. So, in terms of valuation, there are now signs
that the values are a little bit more attractive in the
emerging-market space."
    Banking stocks and consumer staples helped Indonesian
equities advance 0.8 percent. Indonesian shares fell 0.7
percent this month, but gained 3.1 percent for July-September,
their first in three quarters.
    Bank Central Asia Tbk PT and Bank Rakyat Indonesia
(Persero) Tbk PT were among the top helps on Friday,
rising 0.6 percent and 2.6 percent, respectively.  
    Singapore shares closed higher for a seventh session
in eight, aided by gains in financial and real estate stocks. 
    United Overseas Bank Ltd and Ascendas Real Estate
Investment Trust climbed 0.9 percent and 1.9 percent,
respectively.
    Singapore shares gained 1.4 percent this month, but shed 0.4
percent for the quarter. 
    Vietnam shares closed slightly higher on Friday,
helped by real estate and financial stocks. Vinhomes JSC
 was the top boost with a gain of 1.9 percent, while
Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Investment and Development
 climbed 1.6 percent.
    Data showed industrial production in September rose 9.1
percent from a year earlier, while the General Statistics Office
said the economy was estimated to have grown 6.98 percent over
January-September, the fastest nine-month growth since 2011.
 
    Vietnam shares climbed 2.8 percent this month and 5.9
percent this quarter.    
    Philippines equities reversed earlier gains to end
the session 0.6 percent lower on Friday, weighed down by real
estate and industrial stocks. 
    Ayala Land Inc and Ayala Corp were the top
burdens on the benchmark stock index.
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
    
 Change on day                             
 Market          Current   Previous Close  Pct Move
 Singapore       3257.05   3236.26         0.64
 Bangkok         1756.41   1752.95         0.20
 Manila          7276.82   7320.59         -0.60
 Jakarta         5976.553  5929.216        0.80
 Kuala Lumpur    1793.15   1798.64         -0.31
 Ho Chi Minh     1017.13   1015.37         0.17
                                           
 Change on year                            
 Market          Current   End 2017        Pct Move
 Singapore       3257.05   3402.92         -4.29
 Bangkok         1756.41   1753.71         0.15
 Manila          7276.82   8558.42         -14.97
 Jakarta         5976.553  6355.654        -5.96
 Kuala Lumpur    1793.15   1796.81         -0.20
 Ho Chi Minh     1017.13   984.24          3.34
 

 (Reporting by Devika Syamnath in Bengaluru; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
