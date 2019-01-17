SE Asia Stocks-Most rise, Indonesia leads pack ahead of cenbank meet

* Indonesia set for third straight session of gains * Singapore falls as Dec exports shrink By Shreya Mariam Job Jan 17 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Thursday with Indonesia leading gains ahead of its central bank's policy meet, while Singapore shares declined following a fall in the country's non-oil exports. Indonesian index rose 0.6 percent ahead of the policy rate decisions of the central bank at its first policy meeting for the year 2019. A Reuters poll of 20 economists predict Bank Indonesia to maintain its 7-day reverse repurchase rate at 6.00 percent. The rate was raised six times between May and November in the previous year in an effort to shore up the Rupiah "We suspect that Bank Indonesia (BI) will be able to keep rates on hold through the rest of the year, supporting fixed income assets. There are some early signs that liquidity is improving," according to a DBS Bank note. Indonesia's central bank on Wednesday also said it expects 2019 economic growth of the country at 5.2 percent and that the key policy rate has neared its peak. Financial and energy stocks drove the index with shares of Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk PT gaining 2.2 percent and those of United tractors Tbk PT rose 3.3 percent. Meanwhile, Singapore's benchmark index pared some of its early losses after falling as much as 0.4 percent, due to the worst fall in the country's December exports in two years. December non-oil exports shrank unexpectedly by 8.5 percent, compared with a 1.5 percent rise predicted by a Reuters poll. Losses were concentrated in technology and consumer non-cyclical stocks, with Thai Beverage PCL's counter shedding 1.4 percent and that of Venture Corporation Ltd dipping 2.6 percent. Meanwhile, other southeast Asian stock markets were positive, as worries over trade tensions and China's economic growth took a back seat, widening investors' risk appetite. The Philippine benchmark rose 0.6 percent, buoyed by real estate and telecommunication stocks. Shares of Ayala Land Inc rose 2.6 percent, while those of Jollibee Foods Corp gained 2.4 percent. The Malaysian index climbed 0.4 percent, helped by consumer cyclical and energy stocks. Shares of Petronas Chemicals Group Bhd rose 0.9 percent, while those of Genting Bhd firmed 2.8 percent. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS As at 0401 GMT Change on the day Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3222.63 3229.11 -0.20 Bangkok 1582.13 1577.41 0.30 Manila 7912.6 7864.7 0.61 Jakarta 6451.191 6413.36 0.59 Kuala Lumpur 1678.89 1673.08 0.35 Ho Chi Minh 907.12 908.7 -0.17 Change so far in 2019 Market Current End 2018 Pct Move Singapore 3222.63 3068.76 5.01 Bangkok 1582.13 1563.88 1.17 Manila 7912.6 7,466.02 5.98 Jakarta 6451.191 6,194.50 4.14 Kuala Lumpur 1678.89 1690.58 -0.69 Ho Chi Minh 907.12 892.54 1.63 (Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)