Financials
January 25, 2019 / 10:17 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most rise; Malaysia leads gains

Shreya Mariam Job

4 Min Read

    * Singapore cuts gains, factory output misses estimate 
    * Indonesia posts fifth straight weekly rise
    * Malaysia closes higher for fifth session in six

    By Shreya Mariam Job
    Jan 25 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets edged
higher on Friday with Malaysia leading the pack, while Singapore
trimmed earlier gains after data showed industrial production
rose slower than expected in December. 
    Singapore shares climbed about 1 percent intraday on
positive corporate earnings, before paring gains to close 0.4
percent higher.
    Keppel Corp Ltd posted a fourth-quarter net profit
of S$135 million ($99.39 million), compared to a net loss a year
earlier, while Singapore Exchange Ltd posted a 9
percent rise in second-quarter net
profit. 
    Shares of Keppel Corp rose 1.1 percent, while those of
Singapore Exchange firmed 0.9 percent.
    Data released earlier showed the city-state's manufacturing
output in December rose 2.7 percent from a year earlier,
compared with a Reuters forecast of 4.4 percent expansion and
7.6 percent on-year growth seen in November.
    "Should 4Q18 GDP manufacturing growth get shaded down in
tandem with how industrial production fared (assuming ceteris
paribus), 4Q18 GDP print will likely print at its 2.0 percent
handle, thus bringing full-year 2018 GDP growth print to 3.2
percent," United Overseas Bank said in a note. 
    Malaysian shares rose 0.4 percent, posting their
fifth session of gains in six, driven by materials and consumer
cyclicals. 
    The investment banking arm of Malayan Banking Bhd (Maybank)
, Malaysia's largest bank by assets, is closing its
institutional research business in Hong Kong and China as part
of restructuring the institutional brokerage business, a bank
spokeswoman said.
    Shares of the company rose 0.4 percent to their highest
close in over three months.   
    Material and telecom stocks helped the benchmark Indonesian
index close higher. Telekomunikasi Indonesia (Persero)
Tbk Perusahaan Perseroan rose 0.5 percent, while Bank
Central Asia Tbk PT firmed 0.7 percent. 
    For the week, Indonesian shares added 0.7 percent in their
fifth straight weekly gain.   
    Philippine shares erased earlier gains to close
slightly lower, but posted their fourth straight weekly gain. 
    Industrials were the biggest drag on Friday with Aboitiz
Equity Ventures dropping 4.2 percent and JG Summit 
 slipping 2.1 percent. 
    
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on the day                                
 Market                 Current   Previous close  Pct Move
 Singapore              3202.25   3190.73         0.36
 Bangkok                1623.62   1620.53         0.19
 Manila                 8053.2    8064.9          -0.15
 Jakarta                6482.843  6466.655        0.25
 Kuala Lumpur           1701.03   1693.59         0.44
 Ho Chi Minh            908.88    908.79          0.01
                                                  
 Change so far in 2019                            
 Market                 Current   End 2018        Pct Move
 Singapore              3202.25   3068.76         4.35
 Bangkok                1623.62   1563.88         3.82
 Manila                 8053.2    7,466.02        7.86
 Jakarta                6482.843  6,194.50        4.65
 Kuala Lumpur           1701.03   1690.58         0.62
 Ho Chi Minh            908.88    892.54          1.83
                                                  
 

    ($1 = 1.3583 Singapore dollars)

 (Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below