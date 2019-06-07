SE Asia Stocks-Most rise on Fed rate cut hopes, await U.S. jobs data

* Singapore likely to rise 1.4% this week * Vietnam set for 3rd weekly loss * Thailand poised for biggest weekly gain since late Jan By Niyati Shetty June 7 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets eked out gains on Friday ahead of key U.S. employment data that could solidify growing expectations of a rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve. Following Wednesday's weaker-than-expected U.S. private sector jobs report, the critical non-farm payrolls data due later on Friday will provide further insight into the state of the world's largest economy. Markets aggressively started factoring in potential rate cuts after top Fed officials earlier this week moved away from their "patient" stance and warned that the fallout from the trade wars may force them to respond appropriately. The Singapore index gained up to 0.6% and was on track to rise 1.4% this week. Industrials and financial stocks buoyed the index, with conglomerate Jardine Strategic Holdings adding 0.6% and United Overseas Bank rising 1.1%. OCBC Bank in a note said while markets await U.S. data, optimism over a possible U.S.-Mexico trade deal may also give boost to Singapore stocks. Broader financial markets rose on optimism that a trade deal between the North American neighbours could be close, possibly postponing the 5% tariffs on Mexican goods due to start on Monday. A U.S. tariff war with Mexico could further depress the global economic activity which has taken a hit from the protracted Sino-U.S. trade spat. Malaysian stocks gained as much as 0.5% on Friday after returning from a two-and-a-half day market holiday. Telecommunication shares were among the top gainers, with Axiata Group and Maxis each gaining about 2%. The Vietnam index rose as much as 0.7% but was set for a third weekly loss. Financials and real estate sectors supported the benchmark. Thai shares were poised to rise for a fourth straight session and to gain 2.3% for the week, the most since late January. Philippine equities declined 0.4% as industrial and real estate stocks weighed on the index. SM Investments Corp and SM Prime Holdings Inc slipped 2.1% and 0.5%, respectively. Markets in Indonesia are closed for a public holiday. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AS AT 0323 GMT Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3161.81 3146.18 0.50 Bangkok 1656.93 1653.41 0.21 Manila 7923.55 7959.86 -0.46 Kuala Lumpur 1648.43 1644.09 0.26 Ho Chi Minh 952.5 948.21 0.45 Change so far in 2019 Market Current End 2018 Pct Move Singapore 3161.81 3068.76 3.03 Bangkok 1656.93 1563.88 5.95 Manila 7923.55 7,466.02 6.13 Kuala Lumpur 1648.43 1690.58 -2.49 Ho Chi Minh 952.5 892.54 6.72 (Reporting by Niyati Shetty in Bengaluru)