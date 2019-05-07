SE Asia Stocks-Most rise on hopes China will push ahead with U.S. trade talks

* China to go ahead with talks despite Trump's threat * Malaysia awaits policy rate decision * Thai stocks fall after holiday By Nikhil Subba May 7 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stocks recovered on Tuesday on expectations China will still go ahead with trade talks after U.S. prepared to impose tariffs on more Chinese goods from Friday, while some economies in the region awaited rate-cut decisions. Asian shares remained fragile after U.S. President Donald Trump's latest threat to raise tariffs on more Chinese goods shocked financial markets and fuelled worries that trade talks may be derailed. However, fears of an escalation in trade war were somewhat calmed by a statement from China's foreign ministry that a delegation was still preparing to travel to the United States for talks. "The markets are probably relieved that China has not reacted with threats of retaliatory tariffs, but has chosen to send delegates to the U.S. to continue negotiations instead. However, there is the possibility that talks will be extended again as China holds its ground on certain issues," said Liu Jinshu, director of research at NRA Capital. The Philippine index gained about 0.7 percent, as a possible rate cut became more evident after data showed the nation's annual inflation in April had slowed. "This inflation print paves the way for the BSP to cut the Overnight Reverse Repurchase Rate (RRP) by 25 bps at its monetary policy meeting on Thursday," ANZ Research said in a note to clients. Indonesian shares rose 0.68 percent with telecommunications stocks leading gains. Some analysts have argued Indonesia's central bank has room to unwind rate hikes to support economic growth this year, after data on Monday showed that the country's economy expanded more slowly than expected in the first quarter, as investment dropped. Malaysian stocks rose 0.5 percent, their biggest intraday percentage gain since April 24, with telecommunication service providers Axiata Group and Digi.com among best performers. Malaysia's central bank is expected to cut its policy rate by 25 basis points later in the day as the country faces subdued inflation. Singapore stocks, which are most exposed to the U.S.-China trade conflict, rose 0.3 percent, after shedding more than 3 percent on Monday. Southeast Asia's largest lender DBS Group rose as much as 1.3 percent while Conglomerate Keppel Corp gained 1.5 percent. Thai stocks traded 0.5 percent lower, led down by energy and healthcare shares. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AT 0359 Market Current Previous Pct Move Close Singapore 3296.8 3290.62 0.19 Bangkok 1672.02 1679.05 -0.42 Manila 7920.08 7862.3 0.73 Jakarta 6298.279 6256.352 0.67 Kuala Lumpur 1639.81 1632.8 0.43 Ho Chi Minh 958.84 957.97 0.09 Change on year Market Current End 2017 Pct Move Singapore 3296.8 3068.76 7.43 Bangkok 1672.02 1563.88 6.91 Manila 7920.08 8558.42 -7.46 Jakarta 6298.279 6194.498 1.68 Kuala Lumpur 1639.81 1690.58 -3.00 Ho Chi Minh 958.84 984.24 -2.58 (Reporting by Nikhil Subba; editing by Gopakumar Warrier)