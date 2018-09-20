SE Asia Stocks-Most rise on respite from trade war worries

* Indonesia rises in 2nd straight session * Thai shares up for sixth session in seven * Philippine index down for 3rd straight session By Sumeet Gaikwad Sept 20 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Thursday, in line with Asian peers and overnight gains on Wall Street, while investors took heart as Sino-U.S. trade war pressures seemed to have eased. Markets were cautious after a new round of tariffs between Washington and Beijing, which was seen as less severe than expected, but shrugged off worries amid emerging views that the impact of the trade spat on global economic growth might not be as heavy as previously feared. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.2 percent, while S&P 500 and the Dow Jones industrial rose on Wednesday, with the Dow hitting its highest closing level since late January. The Jakarta index rose for a second day to hit a near one-week high with broadbased gains. Consumer and financials stocks were the biggest boost to the benchmark with Unilever Indonesia rising 1.8 percent, while Bank Central Asia added 0.6 percent. The index of the country's 45 most liquid stocks was up nearly 1 percent. Financials also helped Malaysian stocks hit an over one-week high, its second straight session of gains. Lender Hong Leong Bank Bhd rose 1.1 percent while resorts operator Genting Malaysia, the biggest boost to the benchmark, added 1.7 percent. Thai shares climbed for a third straight session led by gains in energy stocks. PTT Pcl and PTT Exploration and Production were up 1.4 percent and 1.3 percent, respectively. Oil rose for a third day amid another drawdown in U.S. inventories and strong U.S. gasoline demand, while signs OPEC may not raise output to address shrinking supplies from Iran also supported prices. Singapore shares were largely unchanged as gains in financials and consumer staples were offset by losses in industrials and telecom stocks. Meanwhile, Philippine shares fell for a third straight session as losses in real estate and industrial stocks outweighed gains in financials. Property developer SM Prime Holdings was the biggest drag on the benchmark, falling nearly 2 percent, while shipping business International Container Terminal Services fell 3.5 percent. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: AS AT 03230GMT Market Current Previous Close Pct Move Singapore 3176 3176.57 -0.02 Bangkok 1756.88 1749.8 0.40 Manila 7203.48 7221.23 -0.25 Jakarta 5912.696 5873.597 0.67 Kuala Lumpur 1807.03 1800.71 0.35 Ho Chi Minh 997.25 995.54 0.17 Change on year Market Current End 2017 Pct Move Singapore 3176 3402.92 -6.67 Bangkok 1756.88 1753.71 0.18 Manila 7203.48 8558.42 -15.83 Jakarta 5912.696 6355.654 -6.97 Kuala Lumpur 1807.03 1796.81 0.57 Ho Chi Minh 997.25 984.24 1.32 (Reporting by Sumeet Gaikwad in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)