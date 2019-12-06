Financials
SE Asia Stocks-Most rise on Sino-U.S. trade deal hopes

    * Thailand extends to eighth sessions of losses
    * Singapore gains on industrials, real estate
    * Consumer, resources helps Indonesia 

    Dec 6 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets ended
higher on Friday, following hopes of a preliminary Sino-U.S.
trade deal after upbeat comments by the Trump administration.
    U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday the trade talks
were "moving right along", despite a lack of agreement over
whether existing tariffs should be dropped as part of the
preliminary deal.
   "While we are not expecting any resolution (in the Sino-U.S.
tariff war), any deal to curb further escalation will be
welcomed", Paul Chew, head of research at Phillip Securities
Research said.
    Singapore shares rose, backed by gains in the real
estate and industrial sectors.
    Conglomerate Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd was up
1.1%, while real estate developer Capitaland Ltd rose
1.7%.
    Consumer and resource stocks helped the Indonesian index 
 advance, capping off a 2.9% rise for the week.
   Chemical maker Chandra Asri Petrochemical rose 1%,
while cigarette maker Hanjaya Mandala Sampoerna was up
3.5%.
    An index of the 45 most liquid stocks in Indonesia
gained 0.6%.
    Consumer and utility stocks lifted Malaysia's benchmark
index.
    Agribusiness Sime Darby Plantation advanced 2.5%,
while electricity distributor Tenaga Nasional rose
1.2%.
    Bucking the general trend Thai shares fell for the
eighth consecutive session, hurt most by losses in the utilities
sector. The index fell 1.9% for the week.
    Utilities company Glow Energy PCL dropped 3.6%
after the Stock Exchange of Thailand declared the de-listing of
its securities on the company's request.

      
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
  STOCK MARKETS                                                
  Change on the day                                            
  Market                   Current       Previous     Pct Move
                                         close        
  Singapore                3194.71       3174.19      0.65
  Bangkok                  1558.99       1565.45      -0.41
  Manila                   7801.72       7790.91      0.14
  Jakarta                  6186.868      6152.117     0.56
  Kuala Lumpur             1568.44       1563.58      0.31
  Ho Chi Minh              963.56        963.27       0.03
                                                      
  Change so far in 2019                               
  Market                   Current       End 2018     Pct Move
  Singapore                3194.71       3068.76      4.10
  Bangkok                  1558.99       1563.88      -0.31
  Manila                   7801.72       7,466.02     4.50
  Jakarta                  6186.868      6,194.50     -0.12
  Kuala Lumpur             1568.44       1690.58      -7.22
  Ho Chi Minh              963.56        892.54       7.96
 

 (Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru, additional reporting
by Anushka Trivedi; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
