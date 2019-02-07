Financials
SE Asia Stocks-Most rise on trade deal hopes, Singapore leads

Shreya Mariam Job

    * Philippine cbank policy decision expected later in day
    * Singapore set to snap two straight sessions of losses

    Feb 7 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets firmed
on Thursday, led by Singapore, as news of further talks between
Beijing and Washington bolstered hopes of a trade deal being
struck before the March 2 deadline.
    U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Wednesday
that he and other U.S. officials will travel to Beijing next
week for trade talks, aiming to clinch a deal to avert an
increase in U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods.
    Singapore shares gained as much as 0.9 percent
following a two-day holiday, helped by industrial and telecom
stocks.
    The market, which has seen minimal trading this week
following a partial trading session on Monday and two days of
holidays thereafter on account of the Chinese New Year, was on
track to snap two straight sessions of losses. 
    "Singapore equities have some catching up to do as the U.S.
markets have done well over the last two trading sessions. At
the same time, traders are also placing bets ahead of the budget
on Feb. 18," said Liu Jinshu, head of research at Tayrona
Financial Pte Ltd.
    Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd climbed as much as
3.1 percent and was the biggest boost to the benchmark index,
while Singapore Telecommunications Ltd rose up to 2
percent.  
    Philippine stocks strengthened 0.6 percent, boosted
by industrials and financials, ahead of the central bank policy
meeting.
    The central bank is expected to leave interest rates on hold
for a second straight meeting, with inflation in January easing
to its slowest in 10 months.
    Inflation has been a cause of concern in the archipelago
with rates rising since the start of 2018 and reaching a 10-year
high in September, prompting the central bank to raise rates by
a total of 175 basis points in five consecutive meetings in
2018.  
    Index heavyweights SM Prime Holdings Inc and SM
Investments Corp gained 1.2 percent each.
    Utilities and telecoms helped the Malaysian benchmark stock
index gain 0.4 percent. Tenaga Nasional Bhd
firmed 1.4 percent, while Maxis Bhd strengthened 2.2
percent.    
    
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS As at 0343 GMT
 Change on the day                                
 Market                 Current   Previous close  Pct Move
 Singapore              3212.5    3184.56         0.88
 Bangkok                1662.59   1658.71         0.23
 Manila                 8105.42   8058.45         0.58
 Jakarta                6537.104  6547.877        -0.16
 Kuala Lumpur           1690.48   1683.61         0.41
                                                  
 Change so far in 2019                            
 Market                 Current   End 2018        Pct Move
 Singapore              3212.5    3068.76         4.68
 Bangkok                1662.59   1563.88         6.31
 Manila                 8105.42   7,466.02        8.56
 Jakarta                6537.104  6,194.50        5.53
 Kuala Lumpur           1690.48   1690.58         -0.01
 

 (Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)
