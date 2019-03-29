SE Asia Stocks-Most rise on trade deal hopes; S'pore logs first quarterly gain in four

* Thai Feb exports fall 1.7 pct * S'pore cbank likely to end tightening run - poll * Philippine shares post third straight qtrly gains By Shanima A March 29 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets edged higher on Friday, in line with broader Asia, on hopes of progress in trade talks between the world's two largest economies, while Singapore index logged its best quarter since December 2017. Optimism revolved around progress in the U.S.-China trade talks, with reports saying Beijing's proposals on a range of issues went further than before, including those on forced technology transfer. White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said the United States may drop some tariffs if a deal is reached while keeping others in place to ensure Beijing's compliance. The development lifted the index of broader Asian shares outside Japan by 0.75 percent. Singapore shares added 0.3 percent to touch highest in more than a week. The index snapped its three straight quarterly declines and gained 4.7 percent in the last three months. A Reuters poll forecast Singapore's central bank keeping its monetary policy stance on hold in the first of its semi-annual meetings next month, after two tightening moves last year. Philippines stocks added 0.6 percent, though on the week they declined 1.2 percent. The benchmark also clocked its third straight quarterly gain, rising 6.9 percent. Thai shares ended 0.3 percent higher on the day and 4.8 percent during the quarter. Thailand's annual headline inflation rate in March is expected to have picked up from the previous month, but may stay below the central bank's target range for a fifth straight month. Exports in February dropped 1.7 percent year-on-year, after declining 4.7 percent in January. Indonesian shares fell 0.2 percent, hurt by declines in consumer staples stocks. Animal feeds maker Charoen Pokphand Indonesia lost 10.5 percent. Indonesia's central bank deputy governor, Dody Budi Waluyo, said the apex bank will maintain a tight monetary stance as it focuses on the stability. Bank Indonesia hiked its benchmark rate six times last year, by a total of 175 basis points. Vietnam shares erased gains earlier in the day and ended 0.23 percent lower after data showed the country's economy grew at a slower pace in the first quarter as weakening global demand for smartphones weighed on exports. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on the day Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3212.88 3203.58 0.29 Bangkok 1638.65 1634.25 0.27 Manila 7920.93 7876.4 0.57 Jakarta 6468.755 6480.788 -0.19 Kuala Lumpur 1643.63 1641.33 0.14 Ho Chi Minh 980.76 982.98 -0.23 Change so far in 2019 Market Current End 2018 Pct Move Singapore 3212.88 3068.76 4.70 Bangkok 1638.65 1563.88 4.78 Manila 7920.93 7,466.02 6.09 Jakarta 6468.755 6,194.50 4.43 Kuala Lumpur 1643.63 1690.58 -2.78 Ho Chi Minh 980.76 892.54 9.88 (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)