April 18, 2018 / 9:45 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most rise on Wall St. gains; S'pore hits 3-month high

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    * Singapore hits near 3-mth high 
    * Vietnam slips to 5-week low

    By Nikhil Nainan
    April 18 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian shares rose on
Wednesday on a recovery in investor appetite for riskier assets
after rosy corporate earnings from Wall Street boosted
sentiment.
    U.S. stock indexes rallied overnight as bluechip companies
reported strong earnings, fuelling optimism over what is
expected to be the strongest earnings season in seven years.

    MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
 rose 0.6 percent after four consecutive sessions
of losses.     
    In a surprise move late on Tuesday, the People's Bank of
China said it will reduce the cash banks hold as reserves, a
move that frees up lending for small firms, but falls short of
broad monetary easing.
    "One key development from China, where they cut reserve
requirement ratio, I think that was a positive sentiment
spillover for emerging markets as a whole, and plus for
Indonesia specifically," said Taye Shim, head of research at
Mirae Asset Sekuritas in Indonesia.
    Indonesian stocks rose 0.5 percent, with gains from
materials and financials pushing the index higher. 
    Telekomunikasi Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Perusahaan Perseroan
PT rose 2.2 percent, while Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk
PT rose 1.9 percent.
    Singapore shares climbed 1.7 percent to their highest
in nearly three months, helped by strong gains in financials.
    Top lenders DBS Group Holdings Ltd, United
Overseas Bank Ltd and Oversea-Chinese Banking
Corporation Ltd rose between 2.2 percent and 3
percent.
    Shares in the Philippines closed up 0.9 percent, with
financials and real estate stocks leading the gains. 
    Index heavyweights Ayala Land Inc and BDO Unibank
Inc jumped 3.1 percent and 3 percent, respectively.
    Financials were the top gainers on the Thai index
which gained 0.9 percent, following the cabinet's approval on
Tuesday to offer tax incentives to encourage mergers among the
country's commercial banks.
    Malaysian shares closed marginally lower after
government data showed the country's March consumer price index
 rose at its slowest pace in nearly two years.

    Vietnam shares ended down for a third session in
four, down 1.3 percent, with financials weighing heavily on the
index.
    Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Foreign Trade of Viet Nam
 and Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Investment and
Development of Vietnam slumped 3.3 percent and 4.1
percent, respectively, dragging the index to a five-week low.
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on the day                            
 Market             Current   Previous close  Pct Move
 Singapore          3557.82   3498.2          1.70
 Bangkok            1771.56   1755.53         0.91
 Manila             7793.13   7723.39         0.90
 Jakarta            6320.005  6285.762        0.54
 Kuala Lumpur       1879.32   1880.49         -0.06
 Ho Chi Minh        1138.53   1153.28         -1.28
                                              
 Change on year                               
 Market             Current   End 2017        Pct Move
 Singapore          3557.82   3402.92         4.55
 Bangkok            1771.56   1753.71         1.02
 Manila             7793.13   8558.42         -8.94
 Jakarta            6320.005  6355.654        -0.56
 Kuala Lumpur       1879.32   1796.81         4.59
 Ho Chi Minh        1138.53   984.24          15.68
 
 (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan; Editing by Sunil Nair)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
