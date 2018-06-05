SE Asia Stocks-Most rise; Philippines, Indonesia gain over 1 pct

* Asian shares ex-Japan largely steady * Vietnam closes higher for 4th straight session * Bank stocks support Singapore, Thailand By Mensholong Lepcha June 5 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets closed higher on Tuesday, drawing confidence from gains on Wall Street, with the Philippines and Indonesia climbing more than 1 percent. Wall Street's three major indexes rose overnight, led by a rally in tech stocks, pushing the Nasdaq to a record closing high. Asian shares outside Japan held largely steady after surging 1.4 percent in the previous session. Philippine shares closed 1.4 percent higher, reversing earlier losses, with heavyweight SM Investments Corp gaining 3.8 percent. The country's annual inflation quickened in May but at a slower-than-expected pace, the country's statistics agency said on Tuesday. Indonesian shares extended gains to close 1.2 percent higher, led by materials and telecom stocks. Telekom Indonesia closed 5.2 percent higher, while Indah Kiat Pulp & Paper hit an all-time high. The index of Indonesia's 45 most liquid stocks rose 1.2 percent. Vietnam shares rose nearly 1 percent in their fourth straight session of gains, buoyed by utilities and consumer staples stocks. Malaysian shares recouped earlier losses to close flat. The country's April exports rose 14 percent from a year earlier, buoyed by strong demand for manufactured goods, government data showed on Tuesday. Singapore climbed 0.5 percent as bank stocks such as DBS Group Holdings and OCBC extended gains. Thai shares closed 0.7 percent higher, also led by financial stocks. Siam Commercial Bank rose 3.7 percent to its highest level in over six weeks. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on the day Market Current Previous Pct Move close Singapore 3483.16 3467.48 0.45 Bangkok 1732.71 1721.29 0.66 Manila 7685.76 7579.61 1.40 Jakarta 6088.79 6014.819 1.23 Kuala Lumpur 1755.14 1755.17 0.00 Ho Chi Minh 1022.74 1013.78 0.88 Change on year Market Current End 2017 Pct Move Singapore 3483.16 3402.92 2.36 Bangkok 1732.71 1753.71 -1.20 Manila 7685.76 8558.42 -10.20 Jakarta 6088.79 6355.654 -4.20 Kuala Lumpur 1755.14 1796.81 -2.32 Ho Chi Minh 1022.74 984.24 3.91 (Reporting by Mensholong Lepcha; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)