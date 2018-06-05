FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 5, 2018 / 10:00 AM / Updated an hour ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most rise; Philippines, Indonesia gain over 1 pct

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Asian shares ex-Japan largely steady
    * Vietnam closes higher for 4th straight session
    * Bank stocks support Singapore, Thailand 

    By Mensholong Lepcha
    June 5 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets closed
higher on Tuesday, drawing confidence from gains on Wall Street,
with the Philippines and Indonesia climbing more than 1 percent.
    Wall Street's three major indexes rose overnight, led by a
rally in tech stocks, pushing the Nasdaq to a record closing
high.
    Asian shares outside Japan held largely
steady after surging 1.4 percent in the previous session.
    Philippine shares closed 1.4 percent higher,
reversing earlier losses, with heavyweight SM Investments Corp
 gaining 3.8 percent.
    The country's annual inflation quickened in May but at a
slower-than-expected pace, the country's statistics agency said
on Tuesday.
    Indonesian shares extended gains to close 1.2
percent higher, led by materials and telecom stocks.
    Telekom Indonesia closed 5.2 percent higher, while
Indah Kiat Pulp & Paper hit an all-time high.
    The index of Indonesia's 45 most liquid stocks
rose 1.2 percent. 
    Vietnam shares rose nearly 1 percent in their fourth
straight session of gains, buoyed by utilities and consumer
staples stocks.
    Malaysian shares recouped earlier losses to close
flat.
    The country's April exports rose 14 percent from a year
earlier, buoyed by strong demand for manufactured goods,
government data showed on Tuesday.
    Singapore climbed 0.5 percent as bank stocks such as
DBS Group Holdings and OCBC extended gains.
    Thai shares closed 0.7 percent higher, also led by
financial stocks.
    Siam Commercial Bank rose 3.7 percent to its
highest level in over six weeks. 

For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS 
  Change on the day                                        
  Market               Current       Previous     Pct Move
                                     close        
  Singapore            3483.16       3467.48      0.45
  Bangkok              1732.71       1721.29      0.66
  Manila               7685.76       7579.61      1.40
  Jakarta              6088.79       6014.819     1.23
  Kuala Lumpur         1755.14       1755.17      0.00
  Ho Chi Minh          1022.74       1013.78      0.88
                                                  
  Change on year                                  
  Market               Current       End 2017     Pct Move
  Singapore            3483.16       3402.92      2.36
  Bangkok              1732.71       1753.71      -1.20
  Manila               7685.76       8558.42      -10.20
  Jakarta              6088.79       6355.654     -4.20
  Kuala Lumpur         1755.14       1796.81      -2.32
  Ho Chi Minh          1022.74       984.24       3.91
 


 (Reporting by Mensholong Lepcha; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
