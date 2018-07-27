SE Asia Stocks-Most rise; Philippines posts biggest weekly gain in over 1-1/2 yrs

* Indonesia rises for 6th straight session * Philippines up for 4th consecutive day By Syed Saif Hussain Naqvi July 27 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets ended higher on Friday tracking broader Asia, with the Philippines marking its highest weekly close in more than 1-1/2 years, but gains were limited as lingering U.S.-Sino trade tensions kept investors watchful. All eyes are on U.S. second-quarter GDP figures due later in the day. The U.S. economy likely sustained a GDP growth of 4.1 percent in the quarter just ended, according to a Reuters poll. "Strong U.S. data would be negative for emerging markets as it could signal more interest rate hikes from the Fed and if data turns out to be better than expected, it could lead to outflows from emerging markets" said Charles William Ang, associate analyst at COL Financial Group, Inc. Philippine shares reversed course to end 0.5 percent higher. The index finished the week 4.1 percent firmer, its highest weekly close since Jan 2017. Real estate and consumer discretionary stocks led the gains, with SM Prime Holdings and Jollibee Foods Corp gaining 1.5 percent and 3.8 percent respectively. Indonesian shares followed suit to end 0.7 percent higher, led by consumer discretionary stocks. The index gained 1.9 percent during the week. Conglomerate Astra International Tbk Pt, up 4.5 percent, was the top gainer, after reporting an 11 percent growth in first-half net income on Thursday. Malaysian shares rose on the back of utilities and ended the week 0.8 percent higher, their third consecutive weekly gain. Petronas Gas BHD and Axiata Group BHD were top contributors to the benchmark. Singapore shares ended 0.1 percent lower, dragged by industrial stocks. The index, however, marked its third consecutive weekly gain. Shares of Singapore Airlines fell 5.4 percent to a three-week closing low after the carrier posted a 59 percent drop in first-quarter profit. The Thailand stock market was closed on Friday for a local holiday For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on the day Market Current Previous Pct Move close Singapore 3324.98 3328.6 -0.11 Manila 7701.38 7665.85 0.46 Jakarta 5989.136 5946.136 0.72 Kuala Lumpur 1769.14 1766.23 0.16 Ho Chi Minh 935.52 930.16 0.58 Change on year Market Current End 2017 Pct Move Singapore 3324.98 3402.92 -2.29 Manila 7701.38 8558.42 -10.01 Jakarta 5989.136 6355.654 -5.77 Kuala Lumpur 1769.14 1796.81 -1.54 Ho Chi Minh 935.52 984.24 -4.95 (Reporting by Syed Saif Hussain Naqvi in Bengaluru)