FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
June 25, 2018 / 4:01 AM / in 2 hours

SE Asia Stocks-Most rise; Philippines rebounds after 7 losing sessions

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    * Philippines posts biggest pct gain in 3 months
    * Singapore falls to lowest since October
    * Asian shares ex-Japan edge lower 

    By Ambar Warrick
    June 25 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose
on Monday, with the Philippines bouncing back after a
seven-session losing streak, while Singapore fell to its lowest
in more than eight-and-a-half months.
    MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
 fell 0.2 percent after a Wall Street Journal
report that U.S. President Donald Trump planned to bar many
Chinese companies from investing in U.S. technology firms and
block additional technology exports to China.
    Philippine shares surged as much as 2.5 percent in
early trade, marking their biggest intraday percentage gain
since late-March. 
    Industrial and real estate stocks were the best performers
on the index, with SM Investments Corp rising 1 percent
and SM Prime Holdings Inc up 2.1 percent.
    Vietnam shares also rose, building on Friday's gains,
as financials and real estate stocks led the charge.
    Vietnam Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Industry and Trade
 rose about 2.5 percent, while property developer
Vinhomes JSC climbed about 1 percent.
    Indonesian shares edged up about 0.4 percent, led by
consumer discretionary and real estate stocks.
    Indonesia's trade deficit is seen narrowing in May due to a
slowdown in imports, a Reuters poll showed. The country, which
is a large exporter of raw materials, is also expected to post
an increase in its May exports, with data due later in the day.

    The index of the country's 45 most liquid stocks
rose about 0.2 percent.
    Meanwhile, Singapore shares fell to their lowest
since October, set to extend losses into a third straight
session, with lenders DBS Group and Oversea-Chinese
Banking Corp losing more than 1 percent each.
    Inflation rate in the island state is expected to have
inched up in May from the previous month, a Reuters poll showed.
The country, which is due to report its May inflation figures
later in the day, has been struggling with lukewarm inflation
stemming from subdued domestic demand.
    "Before one starts to feel jittery about the return of
negative inflation, it pays to note that factors weighing down
on inflation are largely domestic while external price pressure
is brewing," DBS said in a research note.
    "Expect inflation to start heading higher from 2H18
onwards."

For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
    
 STOCK MARKETS                                
 Change on the day                            
 Market             Current   Previous close  Pct Move
 Singapore          3266.43   3287.4          -0.64
 Bangkok            1644.62   1634.98         0.59
 Manila             7133.25   7063.2          0.99
 Jakarta            5843.905  5821.812        0.38
 Kuala Lumpur       1693.82   1694.15         -0.02
 Ho Chi Minh        991.52    983.17          0.85
                                              
 Change in 2018                               
 Market             Current   End 2017        Pct Move
 Singapore          3266.43   3402.92         -4.01
 Bangkok            1644.62   1753.71         -6.22
 Manila             7133.25   8558.42         -16.65
 Jakarta            5843.905  6355.654        -8.05
 Kuala Lumpur       1693.82   1796.81         -5.73
 Ho Chi Minh        991.52    984.24          0.74
 
 (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha
Gayathri)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.