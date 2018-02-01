SE Asia Stocks-Most rise; Philippines recovers

* Thailand, Indonesia shares extend gains * Singapore little changed, Vietnam down By Karthika Suresh Namboothiri Feb 1 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Thursday, with the Philippines snapping two sessions of falls on the back of gains in real estate shares. The Philippine Stock Exchange PSEI Index rose as much as 0.6 percent after shedding 3.3 percent in the previous two sessions. "The index dropped quite a bit. Technically we're at support level, so I think that's one of the reasons why we are rebounding," said April Lee-Tan from COL Financial INC. Real estate giant Ayala Land climbed as much as 2.8 percent, while SM Prime Holdings rose as much as 1.6 percent. Among other gainers, SM Investments Corp jumped up to 2 percent, while Bank of the Philippine Islands rose 2.4 percent. The central bank said on Wednesday that annual inflation in January may hit the upper end of the government's target range of 2.0 percent to 4.0 percent for this year, boosted by higher prices of oil and food. Singapore shares were little changed. Industrial stocks were among the top gainers. Jardine Matheson Holdings rose as much as 2 percent, while United Overseas Bank Ltd climbed 0.9 percent. Thai shares climbed as much as 0.6 percent and extended gains into a second session, ahead of January inflation data. Energy stocks were among the top gainers with PTT Pcl rising as much as 1.2 percent. PTT Exploration and Production Pcl surged to a near three-year high after Royal Dutch Shell said on Wednesday it would sell its stake in the Bongkot gas field to the Thai petroleum producer. Indonesian shares extended gains into a second day, rising as much as 0.8 percent, ahead of January inflation data. Index heavyweight Bank Central Asia jumped up to 3 percent. An index of the country's 45 most liquid stocks climbed 0.8 percent. Vietnam shares dropped over 1 percent, dragged down by industrials. FLC Faros Construction slumped up to 6.7 percent, while Petrovietnam Gas Joint Stock Corp fell 3.7 percent. Malaysia remained closed for a public holiday. Asian shares eked out modest gains, clawing back sharp losses from earlier this week, however, rising U.S. bond yields and interest rates could dampen investors' optimism toward the global economic outlook. The U.S. Federal Reserve kept interest rates on hold as expected at its first policy meeting in 2018 on Wednesday but flagged interest policy tightening later this year. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AS AT 0413 GMT STOCK MARKETS Change on the day Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3534.25 3533.99 0.01 Bangkok 1834.59 1826.86 0.42 Manila 8800.91 8764.01 0.42 Jakarta 6647.356 6605.631 0.63 Ho Chi Minh 1098.34 1110.36 -1.08 Change on year Market Current End 2017 Pct Move Singapore 3534.25 3402.92 3.86 Bangkok 1834.59 1753.71 4.61 Manila 8800.91 8558.42 2.83 Jakarta 6647.356 6355.654 4.59 Ho Chi Minh 1098.34 984.24 11.59 (Reporting by Karthika Suresh Namboothiri; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)