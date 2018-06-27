SE Asia Stocks-Most rise; Philippines, Thailand top gainers

* Philippine shares build on Tuesday's gains * Oil stocks boost Thai index By Ambar Warrick June 27 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Wednesday, with the Philippines extending its recovery, as Wall Street's gains assuaged investor worries over a global equity sell-off and trade uncertainties. U.S. stocks found their footing overnight, helped by gains in the energy, technology and consumer discretionary sectors after a sharp sell-off a day earlier on spiralling global trade tensions. "A minor recovery in the U.S. is a welcome development for most stocks in the region," said Manny Cruz, an analyst with Asiasec Equities Inc. Philippine stocks jumped as much as 1.5 percent, recouping the losses at the start of the week. "Apart from bargain-hunting, there is also the traditional window-dressing before the quarter-end, so that has inspired some buying appetite on select stocks," Cruz said. Real estate company Ayala Land rose more than 2 percent, while another market heavyweight SM Investments Corp gained nearly 4 percent. However, Cruz said further headwinds were expected for the Philippine market, particularly from global trade tensions as well as a weaker peso. Thai markets also rose, with energy stocks taking the lead as oil and gas explorer PTT PCL rose more than 1 percent on stronger oil prices. The stock was the biggest boost to the benchmark index. Oil prices firmed following supply disruptions in Libya and Canada and after U.S. officials told oil importers to stop buying Iranian crude from November. Indonesian stocks firmed about 0.5 percent with energy and telecom companies posting strong gains. Coal miner Bayan Resources jumped 18 percent, while Telekomunikasi Indonesia rose more than 1 percent. The index of the region's 45 most liquid stocks rose 0.2 percent. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change as at 0411 GMT Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3287.35 3280.87 0.20 Bangkok 1635.33 1623.98 0.70 Manila 7114.07 7007.21 1.53 Jakarta 5851.988 5825.649 0.45 Kuala Lumpur 1675.9 1675.86 0.00 Ho Chi Minh 983.81 983.02 0.08 Change on year Market Current End 2017 Pct Move Singapore 3287.35 3402.92 -3.40 Bangkok 1635.33 1753.71 -6.75 Manila 7114.07 8558.42 -16.88 Jakarta 5851.988 6355.654 -7.92 Kuala Lumpur 1675.9 1796.81 -6.73 Ho Chi Minh 983.81 984.24 -0.04 (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)