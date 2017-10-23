SE Asia Stocks-Most rise; Singapore hits over 2-yr high ahead of inflation data

By Aditya Soni Oct 23 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Monday after Wall Street's record finish in the previous session, with Singapore hitting a more than two-year high ahead of the release of September inflation data later in the day. All three U.S. stocks indexes hit record closing highs on Friday after the senate passed a budget resolution that will allow Republicans to pursue a tax-cut package without Democratic support, lifting hopes that President Donald Trump's tax-cut plan may move forward. "Market sentiment was lifted on news last Friday that the U.S. Senate passed a budget resolution allowing $1.5 trillion of deficits over 10 years, which is seen as paving the way for tax reforms legislation to be passed," Mizuho Bank said in a note. Singapore shares rose as much as 0.6 percent to their highest since July 2015, before shedding gains to trade marginally higher. The city-state's consumer price index in September is expected to have risen at the same pace as the previous month from a year earlier due to higher petrol prices, a Reuters poll showed. Financials and Industrials led the gains with heavyweight DBS Group Holdings rising to a more than two-and-a-half-month high and Keppel Corp Ltd climbing to its highest August 2015. Indonesian shares rose up to 0.6 percent to a near three-week high, with financials accounting for most of the gains. Bank Central Asia Tbk PT, the country's biggest stock by market capitalisation, climbed as much as 5 percent to a record high, while Astra International Tbk PT rose up to 1.6 percent. Vietnam shares were down for a second straight session, with energy and materials sectors leading the decline. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said the country is likely to meet its annual economic growth target of 6.7 percent this year. Average inflation in 2017 is seen around 4 percent, meeting the target, while foreign reserves have reached a record high of more than $45 billion, he told the country's national assembly. Thailand was closed for local holiday. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: CHANGE AS OF 0333 GMT Market Current Previous Pct Move close Singapore 3343.9 3340.73 0.09 Manila 8440.62 8420.95 0.23 Jakarta 5959.098 5929.549 0.50 Kuala Lumpur 1743.53 1740.65 0.17 Ho Chi Minh 824.69 826.84 -0.26 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 3343.9 2880.76 16.08 Manila 8440.62 6840.64 23.39 Jakarta 5959.098 5296.711 12.51 Kuala Lumpur 1743.53 1641.73 6.20 Ho Chi Minh 824.69 664.87 24.04 (Reporting by Aditya Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)