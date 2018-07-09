SE Asia Stocks-Most rise; Singapore rallies from 14-mth low

* Singapore posts biggest pct gain in 1 month * Indonesia, Vietnam also post strong gains * Philippines edges lower, set for 3rd straight losing session By Karthika Suresh Namboothiri July 9 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Monday, with Singapore bouncing back from a 14-month low, as broader Asian shares rallied after a week of losses stemming from worries over a trade war between the United States and China. Asian shares also took heart from favourable jobs data out of the United States that underscored the economy's strength, and China's efforts to attract more foreign capital and support its economy after U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports came into effect on Friday. "Lately we've seen some recovery in the Chinese market, given the fact that it has lost substantially over the past few weeks. This has also boosted sentiment in the regional markets", said Manny Cruz, analyst at Asiasec Equities Inc. China's securities regulator said on Sunday it plans to ease restrictions on foreign investment in stocks listed on the Shanghai or Shenzhen exchanges. The country's benchmark CSI300 index rose 2 pct on Monday. Singapore shares climbed as much as 1 percent, clocking their biggest intraday percentage gain in one month, with financials such as DBS Group Holdings and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd both rising over 1.3 percent. Indonesian shares rose 1.3 percent, with lender PT Bank Central Asia gaining 3 percent, while telecom operator PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia touched its highest in three months. The index of the country's 45 most liquid stocks climbed 1.4 percent. Thai shares were up as much as 0.8 percent, buoyed mainly by energy stocks, as oil prices climbed. Global oil prices rose as investors focused on tight market conditions after data late last week showed U.S. crude inventories fell to their lowest in more than three years. PTT Public Company climbed as much as 2.2 percent, and PTT Exploration and Production jumped more than 3 percent. Meanwhile, the Philippine index erased early gains to fall 0.3 percent, and was set to fall for a third session. Real estate company SM Prime Holdings fell 1.4 percent. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AS AT 0429 GMT Change on the day Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3223.46 3191.82 0.99 Bangkok 1624.67 1614.76 0.61 Manila 7167.7 7186.71 -0.26 Jakarta 5761.335 5694.912 1.17 Kuala Lumpur 1670.67 1663.86 0.41 Ho Chi Minh 927.83 917.51 1.12 Change on year Market Current End 2017 Pct Move Singapore 3223.46 3402.92 -5.27 Bangkok 1624.67 1753.71 -7.36 Manila 7167.7 8558.42 -16.25 Jakarta 5761.335 6355.654 -9.35 Kuala Lumpur 1670.67 1796.81 -7.02 Ho Chi Minh 927.83 984.24 -5.73 (Reporting by Karthika Suresh Namboothiri; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)