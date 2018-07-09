FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 9, 2018 / 4:31 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most rise; Singapore rallies from 14-mth low

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    * Singapore posts biggest pct gain in 1 month
    * Indonesia, Vietnam also post strong gains
    * Philippines edges lower, set for 3rd straight losing
session

    By Karthika Suresh Namboothiri
    July 9 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose
on Monday, with Singapore bouncing back from a 14-month low, as
broader Asian shares rallied after a week of losses stemming
from worries over a trade war between the United States and
China.
    Asian shares also took heart from favourable jobs data out
of the United States that underscored the economy's strength,
and China's efforts to attract more foreign capital and support
its economy after U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports came into
effect on Friday.
    "Lately we've seen some recovery in the Chinese market,
given the fact that it has lost substantially over the past few
weeks. This has also boosted sentiment in the regional markets",
said Manny Cruz, analyst at Asiasec Equities Inc.
    China's securities regulator said on Sunday it plans to ease
restrictions on foreign investment in stocks listed on the
Shanghai or Shenzhen exchanges.
    The country's benchmark CSI300 index rose 2 pct on
Monday.
    Singapore shares climbed as much as 1 percent,
clocking their biggest intraday percentage gain in one month,
with financials such as DBS Group Holdings and
Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd both rising over 1.3
percent.
    Indonesian shares rose 1.3 percent, with lender PT
Bank Central Asia gaining 3 percent, while telecom
operator PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia touched its
highest in three months.
    The index of the country's 45 most liquid stocks
climbed 1.4 percent.
    Thai shares were up as much as 0.8 percent, buoyed
mainly by energy stocks, as oil prices climbed.
    Global oil prices rose as investors focused on tight market
conditions after data late last week showed U.S. crude
inventories fell to their lowest in more than three years.
     PTT Public Company climbed as much as 2.2 percent,
and PTT Exploration and Production jumped more than 3
percent. 
    Meanwhile, the Philippine index erased early gains to
fall 0.3 percent, and was set to fall for a third session.
    Real estate company SM Prime Holdings fell 1.4
percent.    
    

For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AS AT 0429 GMT
    
 Change on the day                            
 Market             Current   Previous close  Pct Move
 Singapore          3223.46   3191.82         0.99
 Bangkok            1624.67   1614.76         0.61
 Manila             7167.7    7186.71         -0.26
 Jakarta            5761.335  5694.912        1.17
 Kuala Lumpur       1670.67   1663.86         0.41
 Ho Chi Minh        927.83    917.51          1.12
                                              
 Change on year                               
 Market             Current   End 2017        Pct Move
 Singapore          3223.46   3402.92         -5.27
 Bangkok            1624.67   1753.71         -7.36
 Manila             7167.7    8558.42         -16.25
 Jakarta            5761.335  6355.654        -9.35
 Kuala Lumpur       1670.67   1796.81         -7.02
 Ho Chi Minh        927.83    984.24          -5.73
 
 (Reporting by Karthika Suresh Namboothiri; Editing by Amrutha
Gayathri)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
