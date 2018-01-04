SE Asia Stocks-Most rise; Thailand hits record as energy stocks gain

By Aditya Soni Jan 4 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets edged higher on Thursday, riding Wall Street's euphoria after factory activity data showed signs of robust U.S. economic growth, with gains in energy shares lifting Thailand to an all-time peak. The S&P 500 index rose above 2,700 for the first time on Wednesday and other major indexes hit record closing highs as technology stocks climbed after data showed U.S. factory activity increased more than expected in December, signalling strong economic momentum at the end of 2017. "Continued gains from the U.S. stock markets which posted new record highs have spilled over to the regional markets, if the U.S. markets continue to rally, that should accelerate the Asian equities," said Manny Cruz, an analyst at Asiasec Equities Inc. Thai shares climbed as much as 0.6 percent, building on the previous session's 1.4 percent jump, led by gains in the energy sector as oil prices remained near levels last seen in late 2014/2015, amid tensions in Iran and ongoing OPEC-led production cuts. Oil producer PTT Exploration and Production PCL climbed 2.5 percent to its highest since July 2015. Malaysian shares inched up to their highest since May 2015, with industrials and financials accounting for most of the gains. Index heavyweight Sime Darby Bhd surged 10.4 percent to a near six-week high, while Public Bank Bhd ticked up 0.2 percent. Singapore shares rose to an over two-and-a-half-year high, boosted by financials, with Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd and DBS Group Holdings Ltd hitting fresh records. Philippine stocks held steady after rising nearly 2 percent the previous day. The country's monthly inflation data is due on Friday, and consumer prices are likely to have increased in December at the same annual pace as the previous month, according to a Reuters poll. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change as of 0327 GMT Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3470.68 3464.28 0.18 Bangkok 1780.84 1778.53 0.13 Manila 8727.19 8724.13 0.04 Jakarta 6243.646 6251.479 -0.13 Kuala Lumpur 1799.45 1792.79 0.37 Ho Chi Minh 1012.24 1005.67 0.65 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 3470.68 3402.92 1.99 Bangkok 1780.84 1,753.71 1.55 Manila 8727.19 8,558.42 1.97 Jakarta 6243.646 6,355.65 -1.76 Kuala Lumpur 1799.45 1796.81 0.15 Ho Chi Minh 1012.24 984.24 2.84 (Reporting by Aditya Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)