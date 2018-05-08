SE Asia Stocks-Most rise tracking Asia on upbeat tech stocks

* Philippines posts best intraday gain in 1 week * Indonesia's index of 45 most liquid stocks down 2.7 pct By Karthika Suresh Namboothiri May 8 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stocks rose on Tuesday, in line with broader Asian peers that firmed on resilience in technology stocks, with Singapore and Malaysia snapping at least three days of losses and Philippine shares gaining more than 1 percent. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 0.6 percent, with information technology shares rising 1.4 percent. Philippine shares climbed 1.1 percent, their biggest intraday gain in over one week. Real estate stocks SM Investments Corp rose as much as 1.7 percent, while Ayala Land was up 2.5 percent ahead of their quarterly results later in the day. "The market is positive about the upcoming GDP report...," said Jose L. Vistan, research head at AB Capital Securities. The Philippines was one of Asia's fastest-growing economies in 2017, expanding 6.7 percent, on strong domestic demand, exports and government spending and momentum is expected to continue this year. "We should do 7 percent (GDP growth rate) or possibly even better. So, investors are positioning for that," Vistan said. Singapore snapped three straight sessions of losses, with industrials pushing up the index. Jardine Strategic Holdings gained as much as 3 percent, while Venture Corp climbed 4.6 percent. Indonesia's main index lost as much as 2.1 percent to a near nine-month low after the growth pace of Southeast Asia's largest economy fell slightly in January-March from the previous quarter. An index of the country's 45 most liquid stocks fell 2.7 percent. The Indonesian rupiah dropped to its lowest against the dollar in more than two years. Data from Bank Indonesia also showed that foreign investors held about 39 percent of Indonesian government bonds as at the end of March. Emerging markets have come under pressure of late from foreign outflows as rising U.S. treasury bond yields reduced investor appetite for riskier asset classes. "With improving fundamentals, we think extended positioning amid higher U.S. Treasury yields and US dollar were the main drivers," Morgan Stanley said in a note "Higher volatility is likely to stay yet we push back against the notion that EM (emerging market) is no longer an attractive asset class." Malaysian shares snapped four sessions of losses to rise 0.7 percent, led by financials. The market is closed on Wednesday for general elections. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AS AT 0437 GMT Change on the day Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3544.88 3532.86 0.34 Bangkok 1769.17 1779.8 -0.60 Manila 7603.16 7533.28 0.93 Jakarta 5765.088 5885.098 -2.04 Kuala Lumpur 1841.6 1828.2 0.73 Ho Chi Minh 1066.02 1062.26 0.35 Change on year Market Current End 2017 Pct Move Singapore 3544.88 3402.92 4.17 Bangkok 1769.17 1753.71 0.88 Manila 7603.16 8558.42 -11.16 Jakarta 5765.088 6355.654 -9.29 Kuala Lumpur 1841.6 1796.81 2.49 Ho Chi Minh 1066.02 984.24 8.31 (Reporting by Karthika Suresh Namboothiri; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)