SE Asia Stocks-Most rise tracking Asian peers; Philippines jumps 1.2 pct

* Thailand gains ahead of central bank meet later in the day * Singapore's Singtel falls on lean Q1 profit By Karthika Suresh Namboothiri Aug 8 (Reuters) - Philippine stocks rose over 1 percent on Wednesday ahead of GDP data release and central bank meeting, while most other Southeast Asian markets gained in line with broader Asian peers, supported by upbeat Wall Street earnings. Asia shares ex-Japan rose modestly in the middle of a strong second-quarter U.S. earnings season and on expectations that Beijing will ramp up fiscal stimulus to cushion the impact of its trade dispute with Washington. Manila's central bank looks certain to raise interest rates for a third time this year at its meeting on Thursday, which comes shortly after government data showed annual inflation move further above its 2 percent-4 percent target range for 2018. Boosted by industrials and banking stocks, Philippine shares snapped two straight sessions of declines to climb as much as 1.2 percent. "The inflation number surged in July, but today the rise in U.S. stock markets as well as the positioning ahead of the release of the second-quarter GDP bolstered investor confidence," said Manny Cruz, analyst, Manila-based Asiasec Equities Inc. However, Philippine imports in June grew at the fastest pace this year while exports dipped, bringing the trade deficit to more than $3 billion for a third straight month, government data showed on Wednesday. Thai shares extended gains, with gas supplier PTT Public Co being the biggest boost. Thailand's central bank is expected to leave its policy interest rate unchanged later in the day, to aid economic growth as inflation remains benign and policymakers say capital outflows are not currently a concern. Malaysian stocks inched higher, with telecom company Axiata Group Bhd climbing as much as 1.8 percent. Indonesian shares recovered from previous session's losses, buoyed by materials and consumer stocks. Paper manufacturer Tjiwi Kimia jumped 11.8 percent to its highest in over a month. Bucking the trend, Singapore stocks fell nearly 1 percent, pulled down by financials. Financial service provider DBS Group Holdings was the biggest drag on the index, while Southeast Asia's largest telecom operator Singapore Telecommunications hit a one-month low after reporting a 6.6 percent fall in first-quarter profit. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AS AT 0439 GMT Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3321.01 3340 -0.57 Bangkok 1715.82 1707.26 0.50 Manila 7802.92 7725.85 1.00 Jakarta 6098.881 6091.25 0.13 Kuala Lumpur 1798.13 1791.09 0.39 Ho Chi Minh 962.22 956.79 0.57 Change on year Market Current End 2017 Pct Move Singapore 3321.01 3402.92 -2.41 Bangkok 1715.82 1753.71 -2.16 Manila 7802.92 8558.42 -8.83 Jakarta 6098.881 6355.654 -4.04 Kuala Lumpur 1798.13 1796.81 0.07 Ho Chi Minh 962.22 984.24 -2.24 (Additional reporting by Sumeet Gaikwad, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)