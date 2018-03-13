FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 13, 2018 / 10:17 AM / Updated 13 hours ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most rise; U.S. inflation data awaited

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    * U.S. inflation data due later on Tuesday
    * Most indexes recover to end higher
    * Indonesia drops 1.4 percent 

    By Aaron Saldanha
    March 13 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets
recovered from early falls to close higher on Tuesday, in line
with broader Asia, but the gains were limited ahead of U.S.
inflation data which could provide cues about the pace of
interest rate hikes in the world's largest economy.
    February's consumer price inflation data is due later in the
global day, and follows low wage growth numbers last week, which
eased concerns about inflation and over a faster pace of rate
hikes by the Federal Reserve.
    Investors are on the look out for Tuesday's U.S. inflation
report as well as China's industrial output and retail sales
data for February due on Wednesday, said Fio Dejesus, an equity
research analyst at RCBC Securities.
    MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
 was up 0.2 percent after spending much of the
day swerving in and out of negative territory.
    In Southeast Asia, Malaysian shares gained on
financials and consumer staples. Public Bank Bhd rose
1.5 percent.
    Singapore shares rose 0.4 percent, helped by real
estate and financial stocks.
    DBS Group Holdings Ltd gained 1.2 percent, while
Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd added 1 percent. 
    Thai shares climbed for a second consecutive session
after declining for eight sessions through Friday. PTT Pcl
 was the biggest boost to the benchmark, with a rise of
1.4 percent.   
    Indonesian shares dropped 1.4 percent in broad-based
losses. Telekomunikasi Indonesia lost 2.6 percent.
    An index of the country's 45 most liquid stocks
fell 1.7 percent.    
    Philippine shares fell, hurt by losses in real estate
and financial stocks. BDO Unibank Inc declined 2.5
percent. 
    When the U.S. rate hike occurs, "international fund managers
may be more risk averse, which would mean foreign selling. The
typical proxy stocks are also the most heavily weighted (in the
benchmark)," said RCBC Securities' Dejesus. 
    "When names like Ayala Land, SM Investments Corp fall, then
you would see the index go further in the red."       
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: Change on the day
    
  Market          Current   Previous close  Pct Move
  Singapore       3553.73   3540.19         0.38
  Bangkok         1809.9    1800.32         0.53
  Manila          8419.57   8453.5          -0.40
  Jakarta         6412.846  6500.686        -1.35
  Kuala Lumpur    1864.03   1861.22         0.15
 Ho Chi Minh      1133.31   1126.29         0.62
                                            
  Change on year                            
  Market          Current   End 2017        Pct Move
  Singapore       3553.73   3402.92         4.43
  Bangkok         1809.9    1753.71         3.20
  Manila          8419.57   8558.42         -1.62
  Jakarta         6412.846  6355.654        0.90
  Kuala Lumpur    1864.03   1796.81         3.74
  Ho Chi Minh     1133.31   984.24          15.15
 
    

 (Reporting by Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
