SE Asia Stocks-Most rise; U.S. inflation data awaited

* U.S. inflation data due later on Tuesday * Most indexes recover to end higher * Indonesia drops 1.4 percent By Aaron Saldanha March 13 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets recovered from early falls to close higher on Tuesday, in line with broader Asia, but the gains were limited ahead of U.S. inflation data which could provide cues about the pace of interest rate hikes in the world's largest economy. February's consumer price inflation data is due later in the global day, and follows low wage growth numbers last week, which eased concerns about inflation and over a faster pace of rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. Investors are on the look out for Tuesday's U.S. inflation report as well as China's industrial output and retail sales data for February due on Wednesday, said Fio Dejesus, an equity research analyst at RCBC Securities. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.2 percent after spending much of the day swerving in and out of negative territory. In Southeast Asia, Malaysian shares gained on financials and consumer staples. Public Bank Bhd rose 1.5 percent. Singapore shares rose 0.4 percent, helped by real estate and financial stocks. DBS Group Holdings Ltd gained 1.2 percent, while Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd added 1 percent. Thai shares climbed for a second consecutive session after declining for eight sessions through Friday. PTT Pcl was the biggest boost to the benchmark, with a rise of 1.4 percent. Indonesian shares dropped 1.4 percent in broad-based losses. Telekomunikasi Indonesia lost 2.6 percent. An index of the country's 45 most liquid stocks fell 1.7 percent. Philippine shares fell, hurt by losses in real estate and financial stocks. BDO Unibank Inc declined 2.5 percent. When the U.S. rate hike occurs, "international fund managers may be more risk averse, which would mean foreign selling. The typical proxy stocks are also the most heavily weighted (in the benchmark)," said RCBC Securities' Dejesus. "When names like Ayala Land, SM Investments Corp fall, then you would see the index go further in the red." For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: Change on the day Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3553.73 3540.19 0.38 Bangkok 1809.9 1800.32 0.53 Manila 8419.57 8453.5 -0.40 Jakarta 6412.846 6500.686 -1.35 Kuala Lumpur 1864.03 1861.22 0.15 Ho Chi Minh 1133.31 1126.29 0.62 Change on year Market Current End 2017 Pct Move Singapore 3553.73 3402.92 4.43 Bangkok 1809.9 1753.71 3.20 Manila 8419.57 8558.42 -1.62 Jakarta 6412.846 6355.654 0.90 Kuala Lumpur 1864.03 1796.81 3.74 Ho Chi Minh 1133.31 984.24 15.15 (Reporting by Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)