SE Asia Stocks-Most rise; Vietnam ends at 1-month high

* Philippine shares snap 3 straight sessions of falls * Singapore stocks post near one-month closing high * Thai shares shoot up in late trade By Ambar Warrick Feb 26 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose in line with broader Asia on Monday as investors braced for an event-heavy week led by U.S. inflation figures and the First House testimony by the new head of the Federal Reserve. Asian shares made guarded gains, as investors awaited U.S. inflation data later in the week, while the spotlight was also on the new Fed chair Jerome Powell, who will face questions from both houses of the U.S. Congress in semi-annual testimony starting Tuesday. Vietnam shares climbed 1.1 percent to a one-month closing high on broad-based gains, with real estate and energy stocks leading the rise. Stocks rose in line with Wall Street, which rallied on Friday following a retreat in Treasury yields, said Fiachra Mac Cana, head of research at Ho Chi Minh Securities. Property developer Vingroup ended at a record high, while Vietnam National Petroleum Group rose 6.8 percent. Philippine shares recovered from early falls to close 0.4 percent higher. Financials were the top gainers with BDO Unibank climbing 2 percent after the bank posted a 7 percent rise in 2017 net income. Conglomerate Aboitiz Equity Ventures was the biggest boost to the index, rising 4.2 percent to its highest close since October 2016. Singapore shares posted a near one-month closing high, helped by financial and industrial stocks. Data showed that the island state's industrial production grew more than expected in January, helped by a jump in electronics output. Thai shares shot up in late trade, climbing 1.4 percent to a near 1-month closing high, with energy stocks leading the gains. Indonesian shares closed 1 percent lower, hurt mainly by financials. Bank Central Asia and Bank Mandiri both ended about 3 percent lower. An index of the 45 most liquid stocks in the country ended 1.5 percent lower. Indonesian President Joko Widodo selected Perry Warjiyo, a deputy governor at Bank Indonesia, as his choice for central bank governor when the current head steps down in May. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS STOCK MARKETS Change on the day Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3555.85 3533.22 0.64 Bangkok 1834.18 1808.06 1.44 Manila 8499.98 8467.56 0.38 Jakarta 6554.673 6619.804 -0.98 Kuala Lumpur 1860.08 1861.5 -0.08 Ho Chi Minh 1114.53 1102.85 1.06 Change on year Market Current End 2017 Pct Move Singapore 3555.85 3402.92 4.49 Bangkok 1834.18 1753.71 4.59 Manila 8499.98 8558.42 -0.68 Jakarta 6554.673 6355.654 3.13 Kuala Lumpur 1860.08 1796.81 3.52 Ho Chi Minh 1114.53 984.24 13.24