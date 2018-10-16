FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 16, 2018 / 10:58 AM / Updated an hour ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most settle higher as Saudi tensions ease

Chandini Monnappa

3 Min Read

    By Chandini Monnappa
    Oct 16 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose
on Tuesday after reports said Saudi Arabia was preparing to
acknowledge the death of a Saudi journalist in a botched
interrogation, easing tensions between the oil-rich kingdom and
the Western world.

    Meanwhile, a rebound in Italian assets propped up battered
equities, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares
outside Japan rising 0.25 percent, pulling away
from a 19-month trough touched on Thursday.
    The Indonesian and Vietnamese indexes led
gains in the region, settling 1.3 percent and 1.2 percent
higher, respectively.
    Document management services provider Multifiling Mitra
Indonesia jumped 9.74 percent while financing company
Trust Finance Indonesia rose as much as 12.82 percent
during the day.
    Philippine shares, the worst performers in the region
with a 19 percent year-to-date fall as of last close, rose 0.9
percent with gains across sectors. Lender BDO Unibank Inc
 closed 1.9 percent higher while beverage and food maker
Universal Robina Corp rose nearly 4 percent.
    "Prices are attractive, the market could take this as an
opportunity to buy," said Fio Dejesus, an equity research
analyst with RCBC securities.
    "The decline in the market is huge year-to-date. So, some
players might be thinking that the headwinds are already priced
in."
    Malaysian shares gained 0.5 percent while Thai
shares session marginally higher after see-sawing in the
session.
    Singapore, the sole loser in the region, was down 0.3
percent.
    "Singapore's volumes have come down, so I feel there's a
wait-and-see approach among investors," said Joel Ng, Analyst at
KGI Securities.
    Singapore markets have slipped about 10.83 percent this year
as of Monday's close.
     

For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AT 0914 GMT
 Change on the day                            
 Market             Current   Previous close  Pct Move
 Singapore          3034.31   3045.97         -0.38
 Bangkok            1697.62   1696.16         0.09
 Manila             6987.02   6926.51         0.87
 Jakarta            5800.817  5727.256        1.28
 Kuala Lumpur       1736.84   1728.74         0.47
 Ho Chi Minh        963.37    951.64          1.23
                                              
 Change on year                               
 Market             Current   End prev yr     Pct Move
 Singapore          3034.31   3402.92         -10.83
 Bangkok            1697.62   1753.71         -3.20
 Manila             6987.02   8,558.42        -18.36
 Jakarta            5800.817  6,355.65        -8.73
 Kuala Lumpur       1736.84   1796.81         -3.34
 Ho Chi Minh        963.37    984.24          -2.12
 


 (Reporting by Chandini Monnappa, additional reporting by Rashmi
Ashok)
