Financials
December 9, 2019 / 5:10 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most shares tepid as China slowdown woes weigh

Arundhati Dutta

4 Min Read

    * China exports in Nov shrank for fourth straight month 
    * Thailand set for ninth straight session of falls
    * Singapore, Indonesia little changed

    By Arundhati Dutta
    Dec 9 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian markets were subdued
on Monday as weak export data from China, the region's biggest
trading partner, signalled weakness for the broader Asian
economy, offsetting positive Wall Street clues following solid
U.S. jobs print.
    Investor sentiment was hit after data projected that China
exports in November shrank for the fourth straight month,
implying that the trade war with the United States was taking a
toll on the world's second-largest economy.
    Asian peers caught some of Wall Street's momentum after data
showed that U.S. job growth increased by the most in 10 months
in November.
    Investors remained on guard amid uncertainty over the
Sino-U.S. trade negotiations, aimed at easing a 17-month-long
war, with U.S. President Donald Trump tasked with deciding
whether to hold off on a new set of tariffs against Chinese
goods, which is set to kick-in on Dec. 15. 
    "Trade war is still the biggest concern and source of
uncertainty globally as the U.S and China have not finalized
their phase one trade deal mainly due to disagreement of
existing tariffs," MIDF Research said in a note.
    Malaysian stocks are set to snap two previous
sessions of gains, dragged by power utility Tenaga Nasional
 and telecom Axiata Group.
    The Thai index started the week on the back foot,
with industrials being the biggest drag as Airports of Thailand
 marked its lowest level in more than two months.
    The Philippine index inched lower, with conglomerates
SM Investments Corp and Ayala Land losing 0.8%
and 0.4%, respectively. 
    The Indonesian benchmark traded subdued as losses in
telecom stocks offset modest gains in the consumer sector. 
    Telekomunikasi Indonesia fell nearly 0.3%, while
cigarette maker Gudang Garam gained up to 1.4%. 
    Vietnamese shares edged a tick higher, with the
country's largest brewer Sabeco, formally known as
Saigon Beer Alcohol Beverage Corp, climbing as much as 1.5%. 
    Singapore stocks were little changed.   

    
For Asian Companies click  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AS AT 0452 GMT 
    
 STOCK MARKETS                                    
 Change on the day                                
 Market                 Current   Previous close  Pct Move
 Singapore              3192.18   3194.71         -0.08
 Bangkok                1551.74   1558.99         -0.47
 Manila                 7800.57   7801.72         -0.01
 Jakarta                6197.311  6186.868         0.17
 Kuala Lumpur           1564.5    1568.44         -0.25
 Ho Chi Minh            967.28    963.56           0.39
                                                  
 Change so far in 2019                            
 Market                 Current   End 2018        Pct Move
 Singapore              3192.18   3068.76         4.02
 Bangkok                1551.74   1563.88         -0.78
 Manila                 7800.57   7,466.02        4.48
 Jakarta                6197.311  6,194.50        0.05
 Kuala Lumpur           1564.5    1690.58         -7.46
 Ho Chi Minh            967.28    892.54          8.37
 
    

 (Reporting by Arundhati Dutta; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below