SE Asia Stocks-Most slide ahead of US jobs data, cenbank decisions

* Indonesia top loser, Malaysia outperforms * Philippines notches biggest weekly gain in SE Asia By Aditya Soni May 3 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets closed lower on Friday, following Wall Street losses overnight and as caution prevailed ahead of key U.S. jobs data due later in the day and central bank decisions next week. Indonesian shares led losses in Southeast Asia for a second straight session, as reduced hopes of a rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve this year hurt risk appetite, leading to falls in all three major U.S. stock indexes on Thursday. Investors now await the U.S. employment data for clues about the health of the world's largest economy. "Global risk appetite has turned more sober post-FOMC as traders digested (Fed Chair Jerome) Powell's 'transient' inflation trajectory and are awaiting tonight's key U.S. nonfarm payrolls, unemployment and wage data," OCBC Bank analysts said in a client note. Broad-based losses pushed the Indonesian benchmark stock index to its lowest close since Jan. 9. The index declined 1.3 percent this week, the most in Southeast Asia. Bank Danamon Indonesia Tbk PT was the top loser for a second consecutive session, declining 15.5 percent to a more than 10-month closing low. Markets participants were also wary of taking risk ahead of a bevy of regional monetary policy decisions next week. The central banks of Malaysia, the Philippines and Thailand are set to meet next week and most of them are expected to cut rates, said Prakash Sakpal, Asia economist at ING. "But the continued strength of the Chinese economy and a trade deal which might be just around the corner could change things quite a bit," he added. Philippine shares slid 0.4 percent, pulled down by weakness in industrials. However, the benchmark stock index notched a weekly gain of 1.3 percent, the most in the region. Vietnam stocks fell to a one-week closing low, while Singapore shares closed little changed. Malaysian shares advanced on the back of gains in telecommunication stocks. Telco Axiata Group Bhd firmed to a two-week high after its digital services arm got a minority investment from Mitsui & Co Ltd. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on the day Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3392.29 3393.33 -0.03 Bangkok 1679.05 1679.17 -0.01 Manila 7967.98 8001.57 -0.42 Jakarta 6319.459 6374.422 -0.86 Kuala Lumpur 1637.3 1632.24 0.31 Ho Chi Minh 974.14 978.5 -0.45 Change on year Market Current End 2018 Pct Move Singapore 3392.29 3068.76 10.54 Bangkok 1679.05 1563.88 7.36 Manila 7967.98 7466.02 6.72 Jakarta 6319.459 6194.498 2.02 Kuala Lumpur 1637.3 1690.58 -3.15 Ho Chi Minh 974.14 892.54 9.14 (Reporting by Aditya Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)