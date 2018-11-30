SE Asia Stocks-Most slip as markets eye Trump-Xi meeting for cues

* China's stalled factory growth impact markets * Singaporean shares gain; Indonesia, Vietnam fall * Focus on Trump-Xi meeting at G20 By Shreya Mariam Job Nov 30 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stocks slipped on Friday after sluggish Chinese factory growth data as all eyes turned to talks between U.S. and Chinese leaders, while industrials and telecom shares propped up Singaporean stocks. Shares in broader Asia were also slightly lower ahead of the Sino-U.S. talks at the G20 summit in Argentina, which could decide the course of a months-long trade war between the two nations. The run-up to the meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping has been dominated by heightened trade tariff threats as well as hopes of a truce, keeping investors on edge all week. Data on Friday showed growth in China's vast manufacturing sector had stalled for the first time in over two years in November, adding pressure on Beijing before the G20 meeting. "Since Singapore gives higher dividends in the region, I think there is a shift a bit more to the defensive stocks compared to other markets that are exposed to growth in China, like Indonesia," said Joel Ng, an analyst at Singapore-based KGI Securities. In Singapore, industrial and telecom stocks propped up the benchmark, with Golden Agri-Resources gaining 2.2 percent and Jardine Strategic Holdings rising 2.7 percent. Indonesian shares fell 0.40 percent, with financials and materials shares dominating the losses. United Tractors Tbk PT dropped 4.7 percent and Bank Central Asia Tbk PT slipped 1 percent. China is the biggest trade partner for most countries in Southeast Asia, including Indonesia. Vietnam stocks slid 0.41 percent, while consumer non-cyclicals and industrials stocks drove Malaysian shares slightly lower. Thai shares traded 0.1 percent higher, as financials and energy stocks boosted gains. Siam Commercial Bank PCL climbed 1.8 percent and Birner Dental Management Services Inc edged up 1 percent. Philippine markets are closed for a holiday. For Asian Companies click: SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: As at 4:05 GMT Change on the day Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3126.03 3109.44 0.53 Bangkok 1638.26 1636.49 0.11 Jakarta 6082.838 6107.168 -0.40 Kuala Lumpur 1694.99 1696.34 -0.08 Ho Chi Minh 922.98 926.79 -0.41 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 3126.03 3402.92 -8.14 Bangkok 1638.26 1753.71 -6.58 Manila 7367.85 8,558.42 -13.91 Jakarta 6082.838 6,355.65 -4.29 Kuala Lumpur 1694.99 1796.81 -5.67 Ho Chi Minh 922.98 984.24 -6.22 (Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job; editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)