SE Asia Stocks-Most slip as markets eye Trump-Xi meeting for cues

Shreya Mariam Job

    * China's stalled factory growth impact markets
    * Singaporean shares gain; Indonesia, Vietnam fall
    * Focus on Trump-Xi meeting at G20

    Nov 30 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stocks slipped on
Friday after sluggish Chinese factory growth data as all eyes
turned to talks between U.S. and Chinese leaders, while
industrials and telecom shares propped up Singaporean stocks.
    Shares in broader Asia were also slightly lower ahead of the
Sino-U.S. talks at the G20 summit in Argentina, which could
decide the course of a months-long trade war between the two
nations.
    The run-up to the meeting between U.S. President Donald
Trump and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping has been dominated by
heightened trade tariff threats as well as hopes of a truce,
keeping investors on edge all week.
    Data on Friday showed growth in China's vast manufacturing
sector had stalled for the first time in over two years in
November, adding pressure on Beijing before the G20 meeting.

    "Since Singapore gives higher dividends in the region, I
think there is a shift a bit more to the defensive stocks
compared to other markets that are exposed to growth in China,
like Indonesia," said Joel Ng, an analyst at Singapore-based KGI
Securities.
    In Singapore, industrial and telecom stocks propped up the
benchmark, with Golden Agri-Resources gaining 2.2
percent and Jardine Strategic Holdings rising 2.7
percent.
    Indonesian shares fell 0.40 percent, with financials
and materials shares dominating the losses. United Tractors Tbk
PT dropped 4.7 percent and Bank Central Asia Tbk PT
 slipped 1 percent.
    China is the biggest trade partner for most countries in
Southeast Asia, including Indonesia.
    Vietnam stocks slid 0.41 percent, while consumer
non-cyclicals and industrials stocks drove Malaysian shares
 slightly lower.
    Thai shares traded 0.1 percent higher, as financials
and energy stocks boosted gains. Siam Commercial Bank PCL
 climbed 1.8 percent and Birner Dental Management
Services Inc edged up 1 percent.
    Philippine markets are closed for a holiday.
    
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: As at 4:05 GMT
 Change on the day                            
 Market             Current   Previous close  Pct Move
 Singapore          3126.03   3109.44         0.53
 Bangkok            1638.26   1636.49         0.11
 Jakarta            6082.838  6107.168        -0.40
 Kuala Lumpur       1694.99   1696.34         -0.08
 Ho Chi Minh        922.98    926.79          -0.41
                                              
 Change on year                               
 Market             Current   End prev yr     Pct Move
 Singapore          3126.03   3402.92         -8.14
 Bangkok            1638.26   1753.71         -6.58
 Manila             7367.85   8,558.42        -13.91
 Jakarta            6082.838  6,355.65        -4.29
 Kuala Lumpur       1694.99   1796.81         -5.67
 Ho Chi Minh        922.98    984.24          -6.22
                                              
 
 (Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job; editing by Sai Sachin
Ravikumar)
