SE Asia Stocks-Most slip as oil falls, global recovery worries bite

* Singapore leads losses * Philippines bucks trend, set for best day since April 17 * Vietnam pressured by energy stocks By Nikhil Subba April 28 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian markets gave up early gains to trade lower on Tuesday, as fears of a slow economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic and a tumble in oil prices weighed on sentiment. Oil prices extended the previous session's slide on Tuesday, on worries about limited storage capacity for crude worldwide and expectations that demand for fuel may only recover slowly. "The crude oil market is still in a state of abyss. The mood remains highly bearish and uncertain, with no clear indication on when demand may return," analysts at OCBC said in a note. Energy stocks dragged down Vietnam's benchmark index as much as 0.7%. Petrovietnam Gas Joint Stock Group and Vietnam National Petroleum Group fell about 3% each. Leading losses in the region, Singapore's Straits Times index fell as much as 0.7%. Conglomerate Jardine Matheson Holdings slipped as much as 1.5% to hit a five-week, while Yangzijiang Shipbuilding tumbled 3.5%. Markets were optimistic earlier in the session as several parts of the United States and various other hard-hit economies, such as Italy, were set to open in efforts to revive their economies. The Philippine benchmark, rose as much as 1.9%, on track for its best day since April 17, lifted by consumer stocks. Conglomerate SM Investments Corp gained more than 4% and was set to post its best day since April 17, while food and beverage company Universal Robina advanced as much as 3.7%. Another bright spot was Indonesian stocks, up 0.4%, which was helped by gains in industrial companies. Sea transportation services provider Transcoal Pacific rose as much as 1.6%, while toll road service provider Jasa marga (Persero) jumped 3.9%. Thailand and Malaysia fell marginally. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AS AT 0347 GMT Change on the day Market Current Previous Pct Move close Singapore 2543.56 2549.4 -0.23 Bangkok 1267.29 1267.41 -0.01 Manila 5538.41 5450.45 1.61 Jakarta 4516.154 4513.141 0.07 Kuala Lumpur 1368.25 1370.16 -0.14 Ho Chi Minh 765.7 770.77 -0.66 Change so far in 2020 Market Current End 2019 Pct Move Singapore 2543.56 3222.83 -21.08 Bangkok 1267.29 1579.84 -19.78 Manila 5538.41 7,815.26 -29.13 Jakarta 4516.154 6,299.54 -28.31 Kuala Lumpur 1368.25 1588.76 -13.88 Ho Chi Minh 765.7 960.99 -20.32 (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)