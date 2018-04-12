SE Asia Stocks-Most slip as Syria conflict worries dampen sentiment

* Threat of U.S. military action in Syria weighs on markets * Asian shares ex-Japan fall 0.5 pct, Wall Street ends lower * Indonesian shares decline after 3 sessions of gains By Nicole Pinto April 12 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets eased on Thursday as worries of potential U.S. military action in Syria soured risk appetite. Broader Asian shares fell after Wall Street fell overnight as U.S. President Donald Trump warned Russia on Wednesday of imminent military action in Syria over a suspected poison gas attack, raising the prospect of direct conflict over Syria between the two world powers backing opposing sides in the seven-year-old civil war. Tensions in the Middle East intensified as Saudi Arabia said its air defence forces intercepted three ballistic missiles fired at Riyadh and other cities by Yemen's Houthis. "The markets in Asia are caught between forward-looking positive from China economic growth and current risk aversion due to Middle East tensions," said Stephen Innes, head of trading for Asia-Pacific at Oanda. Singapore shares shed 0.2 percent, with Singapore Telecommunications Ltd dropping 1.5 percent. Singapore's central bank is expected to tighten monetary policy in April for the first time in six years, with economic growth seen solid enough to shift away from a stance associated with periods of acute weakness. The central bank's semiannual monetary policy statement and data on first-quarter gross domestic product are due on Friday. Vietnam shares extended losses, dropping 1.2 percent to an over two-week low, after having shed 2.6 percent in the previous session. FLC Faros Construction JSC slumped 6.7 percent to its lowest since Aug. 28. Indonesian shares fell 0.9 percent, after three sessions of gains. Unilever Indonesia Tbk PT shed as much as 1.8 percent, while Telekomunikasi Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Perusahaan Perseroan PT fell 2.3 percent. Meanwhile, Philippine shares rose 0.5 percent, led by gains in the real estate and telecom sectors. SM Prime Holdings Inc climbed 1.8 percent, while PLDT Inc rose 2.4 percent. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: Change as at 0421 GMT Current Previous Close Pct Move Singapore 3472.14 3479.76 -0.22 Bangkok 1760.97 1763.22 -0.13 Manila 7976.77 7943.93 0.41 Jakarta 6302.858 6360.932 -0.91 Kuala Lumpur 1867.13 1869.89 -0.15 Ho Chi Minh 1163.91 1167.11 -0.27 Change on year Market Current End 2017 Pct Move Singapore 3472.14 3402.92 2.03 Bangkok 1760.97 1753.71 0.41 Manila 7976.77 8558.42 -6.80 Jakarta 6302.858 6355.654 -0.83 Kuala Lumpur 1867.13 1796.81 3.91 Ho Chi Minh 1163.91 984.24 18.25 (Reporting by Nicole Pinto, additional reporting by Christina Martin; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)